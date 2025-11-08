VC urges leaders to make Nigeria livable to curb exodus of best brains

The Vice Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Prof. Timothy Adejumo, has called on Nigerian leaders to make the country more livable by strengthening security, improving infrastructure, and enhancing governance.

He warned that the continuous emigration of young Nigerians in search of better opportunities abroad poses a serious threat to national development.

Adejumo made the call during a press conference to herald the university’s fourth convocation ceremony and seventh Founder’s Day celebration, scheduled for November 7–11, 2025.

He lamented that many young Nigerians are increasingly seeking greener pastures abroad due to the nation’s socioeconomic challenges.

“People always look for greener pastures. If one gets better opportunities, he or she will leave. Most young people are looking for ways out of this country. If everybody goes away, who will develop this country? There is no place as good as home. Our leaders must make this place comfortable for us in terms of security, infrastructure, and other essentials,” he said.

The VC described the upcoming convocation, themed “The Trailblazer Set,” as a celebration of excellence and innovation, noting that the 2025 graduating class has excelled in both academic and entrepreneurial pursuits.

A total of 143 students will graduate this year, bringing PCU’s cumulative alumni to 456. Fourteen students earned First-Class Honours, 65 Second-Class Upper, 47 Second-Class Lower, and 17 Third-Class degrees.

Mr. Lawal Eniola Kolawole of the Department of Computer Science emerged as the Best Graduating Student with a CGPA of 4.84 out of 5.0.

Adejumo noted that every graduand will receive, in addition to their degree, an entrepreneurship certification, reflecting PCU’s emphasis on producing innovators and job creators.

“They are change-makers being released to be blessings, not burdens. At PCU, our students are trained to be employers of labour, not job seekers,” he stated.

The week-long activities will include a Foundation Day thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 9, to be led by the Chancellor, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who will anoint the graduands.

The events will climax on Tuesday, November 11, with the Award of Degrees and Prizes and the conferment of Honorary Doctorates (Honoris Causa).

The convocation lecture, titled “Beyond Certificates: Preparing Graduates for Relevance in a Knowledge-Driven Economy,” will be delivered by Apostle Joshua Selman.



Highlighting PCU’s recent strides, Adejumo announced that the university has secured full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for all existing programmes.

Seven additional programmes — Nursing Science, Public Health, Medical Laboratory Science, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Music, and Creative and Performing Arts — are currently undergoing NUC resource verification.

He added that the university has launched postgraduate programmes in Microbiology, Accounting, and Business Administration (M.Sc., M.Phil., Ph.D.), as well as a Part-Time MBA, alongside new entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives.

Reaffirming PCU’s commitment to entrepreneurial development, Adejumo noted that the 2025 Entrepreneurship Week, themed “Spark Innovation; Ignite Entrepreneurship,” resulted in the registration of 47 student-led enterprises with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“Our goal is to equip graduates with the mindset and tools to create jobs, drive innovation, and positively impact their communities,” he said.

He emphasized that PCU’s holistic approach to education—anchored on academic excellence, faith, moral integrity, and community service—is critical to raising a new generation of leaders capable of transforming the nation.

“We are raising a generation of visionary leaders whose education is rooted in excellence, faith, and character,” he added.