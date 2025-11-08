100 Prudent Women compendium, national mentorship, advocacy launches

The Prudent Women Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. (PW-MPCS) will unveil 100 Prudent Women: A Compendium of the Most Inspiring Biographies on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, as part of its 5th Anniversary Grand Celebration and the formal launch of the Prudent Women Advancement and Advocacy Foundation (PWAAF).

The event blends a book presentation, recognition ceremony, and the flag-off of a 12-month mentorship and community activation programme (between December 2025 – November 2026) that will mobilise the expertise of the 100 honourees to mentor girls and empower communities nationwide.

President/Founder of the Prudent Women Cooperative and Convener of PWAAF, Mrs. Msurshima Comfort Chenge said,

“This is more than a book launch. It’s a national mentorship compact uniting integrity, excellence and impact to help young women rise, backed by real examples and measurable community outcomes.

“The Prudent Women Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society’s 5th Anniversary marks a significant milestone in a five-year journey of transformation and empowerment. From a small circle of women, it has evolved into a dynamic network of over 7,000 members across Nigeria and the diaspora, all united by faith, financial discipline, and a shared commitment to positive change. The anniversary celebration goes beyond statistics; it is a tribute to women of impact whose resilience and achievements continue to inspire others.”

She noted that through the compendium “100 Prudent Women: A Compendium of the Most Inspiring Biographies,” the movement seeks to preserve the legacies of women whose lives reflect strength, integrity, and purpose offering role models for generations to come. The compendium profiles 100 women whose work spans public service, diplomacy, law, engineering, industry, academia, development, faith leadership, arts and sport.

Speaking on the organisation’s new course with the launch of the PWAAF and the National Mentorship & Community Activation Programme (Dec 2025–Nov 2026), Mrs. Chenge said that beyond celebration, “this next phase transitions the group from a savings-based cooperative to a structured advocacy and mentorship platform addressing women’s financial, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. By establishing mentorship chapters nationwide, Prudent Women aims to build a holistic ecosystem that nurtures the “Total Woman” one who is financially empowered, socially impactful, and anchored in godly values.”

From December 2025, PWAAF will coordinate a structured mentorship pipeline, school and community clubs, leadership and life-skills sessions, GBV awareness & referral linkages, digital and financial literacy modules, and micro-projects led by girls, with clear targets and publicly reported outcomes.

Project Director, Robert Ahen Chenge said, “we are moving beyond inspiration to implementation. These 100 stories become 100 living classrooms, taking mentorship, protection, and opportunity to real communities.”

This national effort engages institutions and leaders whose mandates intersect women’s empowerment, education, health, justice, youth development and community security including Federal/State Ministries and Agencies, Legislatures, Judiciary, professional bodies, universities, research centers, civil society, advocacy groups, and faith/community organisations.