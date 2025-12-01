WATS graduates 135 theologians at convocation

West Africa Theological Seminary (WATS), Ipaja, Lagos, at the weekend, held its 34th and 35th combined convocation.

The WATS, which was founded by Dr Gary. S. Maxey, in 1989, had raised spiritually sound, academically grounded and mission-driven Christian leaders for the church and the society.

Present at the ceremony were the founder, the provost, the registrar, members of the board of trustees, the governing council, the academic faculty and staff, notable representatives of government functionaries, dignitaries and guests.

The Provost, in his welcome speech, highlighted the continuity of WATS’ developmental progress in capacity and structure to further the training of ministers of the gospel with the pragmatic need for the rebirth of revival and holiness.

He spoke on the renewed and impactful vision of the current administration of the institution under his leadership to drive further instrumental progress, which was outstanding in the renewal of WATS’ vision, upsurge in students’ enrolment in all faculty courses, facilities upscale and increased local funding.

The Guest Speaker/Diocesan Bishop of Ilesa, Osun State and also a renowned proponent of theological education, Rt. Rev. (Prof.) Dapo Asaju stressed the need for theological education and sound training of ministers for the ministry.

Asaju, while commending the WATS institution for her strides in giving sound quality theological education over the years and the graduating theologians for undertaking the task of theological training, decried the rush to the ministry by several ministers who are either not trained, ill-trained or not adequately ready for ministry.

He, therefore, charged the graduating students to contend for the faith as practised by Jesus Christ, passed to the Apostles and handed down to us.

He also urged them to desist from the commercialisation of the gospel and the proliferation of ministries without impact and values to transform the society.

Meanwhile, a major highlight of this year’s ceremony included conferment of honorary doctorate degrees and special recognition awards on eminent religious leaders and notable personalities who have made outstanding contributions to the work of God and humanity.

WATS said that the awards reflect its commitment to honouring excellence, strengthening leadership values, and inspiring future ministers of the gospel.

Also, 135 graduands obtained certificates in the varying courses of the seminary, including postgraduate diploma in Theology, Bachelor of Arts in Religion and Theology, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts in Biblical Studies, Christian Leadership, Intercultural Studies, Christian Education and Doctor of Ministry in Transformational Leadership.

However, 17 graduating students were awarded distinguished awards for exceptional performances.