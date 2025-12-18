YABATECH student wins ZODML 2025 poetry competition

A student of Journalism and Media Studies at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Victoria Ogoke, has emerged as the winner of this year’s Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Library (ZODML) Poetry Competition.

Ogoke’s poem, “Harvest never rich,” was chosen as the best among 2,356 entries from 140 tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The competition, themed: “Seeds of tomorrow,” attracted contestants from various public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Ogoke’s winning poem showcased her exceptional talent and creativity, earning her a prize money of N500,000.

The first runner-up, Rachael Ajisafe, a Law student from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, received N300,000, while Eliongema Udofia, from University of Uyo, took home N200,000 as the second runner-up.

Executive Chairman at ZODM, Ifeoma Esiri, expressed her delight at the quality of entries, noting that the competition demonstrates the organisation’s love for learning and students.

“Students are dear to the heart of ZODML, and I’m happy that so many of you have come here today.”

Esiri emphasised that the achievement of the five shortlisted students is a testament to the potential of public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Chioma Ilozumba, a lawyer and playwright, who spoke on behalf of the judges, explained that the entries were collated anonymously and signed with numbers to ensure fairness.

The judges considered parametres such as the ability to stick to the theme, creativity, and overall impact of the poem.

The Vice-Chancellor, represented by the Head of English Department, Augustine Wagbara, applauded the contestants and organizers, emphasizing that such competitions are essential for nurturing young minds and promoting creativity. She urged the students to strive for excellence and discipline in all they do.