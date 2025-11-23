Zamfara to integrate CHST into new federal health university

In order to ensure the smooth take-off of the newly established Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology (FUHST), Tsafe, Governor Dauda Lawal has constituted a transition committee for the seamless transfer of structural facilities, integration of existing students, and eligible staff of the College of Health Sciences (CHST), Tsafe, into the University.

Disclosing the development, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, said that the committee will review and verify the academic status, transcripts, and programme structures of existing students of the College of Health Sciences and recommend programmes in line with JAMB requirements, NUC regulations, and other university policies.

He further said the committee will assess staff qualifications, ranks and experience to determine suitability for absorption into the University system, in conformity with the University’s conditions of service and NUC staffing standards.

“Furthermore, the committee will propose adequate land for future expansion of the University. It will also examine the need for, and recommend, the relocation of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe, to a suitable part of the State,” he added.

Committee membership includes Prof. Lawal S. Bilbis, chairman; Prof. Bashir Kaka, DVC, Administration, Co-chairman; Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Science & Technology, member; Commissioner, Ministry of Health, member; Commissioner, Ministry of Housing, member; chairman, Governing Council, Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, member.

Others are chairman, Governing Council, School of Health Technology, Tsafe, member; Special Adviser, Infrastructure & Urban Renewal, member; Dr. Shehu Liman, University Librarian, member; Mal. Yusuf Hamisu Yelwa, University Registrar, member; Dr Abubakar Mohammad Gusau, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Secretary; Mukhtar Rabiu, Director, Office of the Head of Service, Deputy Secretary; Hibban Buhari, Assistant Secretary.

Recall that in order to facilitate the establishment of the University, the Zamfara State Government, during the Senate public hearing in May 2024, pledged to donate the entire structures of the CHST, Tsafe, for the permanent site of the University, demonstrating the commitment of Governor Lawal’s administration to ushering development into Zamfara State.