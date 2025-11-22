Zamfara police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 25 kidnapped victims

The Zamfara State Police Command has revealed that its operatives repelled an attack by bandits and rescued 25 kidnapped victims on Friday night.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSP Yazid Abubakar, the rescued victims included 10 women and 15 of their children.

Abubakar said that the victims were kidnapped in Kuraje village of Damba area unit in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, immediately the police received the information on the abduction, a joint team swiftly mobilised to the scene on a rescue mission.

He explained that the police and the State’s Community Protection Guards pursued the fleeing bandits and engaged them in a coordinated and fire-for-fire operation, saying that the kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and were reunited with their families.

“On 21st November 2025 at about 21:45 hours, a group of armed bandits in large numbers, wielding dangerous weapons and firing sporadically, attacked Kuraje village in the Damba area of Gusau LGA.

“During the attack, the assailants abducted 10 women along with 15 of their children, all residents of the community.

“Upon receiving the distress call, joint police patrol teams from Damba Division and the Department of Operations, Gusau, working in collaboration with the Community Protection Guards (CPG), swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“The team confirmed the incident, pursued the fleeing bandits, and engaged them in a coordinated and strategic operation.

“Thanks to the professionalism, gallantry, and swift response of the operatives, all twenty-five (25) abducted victims were successfully rescued unhurt.

“They were immediately relocated to Sabongari Damba for safety and proper profiling. The rescued women and children have since been reunited with their families.

“The State’s Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba commended the bravery and dedication of the officers involved in the operation.”

He reassured the public of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

In other news, the police in Kebbi State have cautioned residents against embarking on any form of protest over the recent abduction of students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar Kotarkoshi, the command said it had received intelligence indicating that some groups and non-governmental organisations were planning to stage demonstrations in reaction to the incident.

Kotarkoshi noted that the current security situation in the state remains fragile and unsuitable for protests or public gatherings, warning that such actions could trigger violence and disrupt ongoing rescue operations.

“While the police acknowledge the public concern over the abduction, the command views any planned protest as misguided and counterproductive,” he said.