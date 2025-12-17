ECN DG launches 3-day capacity-building programme to advance digital transformation

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr. Abdullahi Mustapha, has inaugurated a three-day capacity building programme aimed at transforming and upgrading the Commission’s information processing techniques in line with the Federal Government’s digital transformation objectives.

Speaking at the opening of the programme in Abuja on Tuesday, Dr. Mustapha said the initiative was designed to strengthen ECN’s capacity as the country’s hub for gathering and disseminating information on energy policy, as mandated by the Energy Commission of Nigeria Act.

The DG explained that effective delivery of this mandate requires the deployment of modern and robust information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.

According to him, the programme focuses on enhancing ICT platforms within the Commission, including websites, portals, local area networks, internet connectivity, advanced computer systems and relevant software applications.

He noted that rapid technological advancement in the 21st century makes continuous upgrading of hardware and software, as well as regular staff training, essential for institutional efficiency and competitiveness.

Dr. Mustapha also linked the programme to the Federal Government’s e-government drive, which integrates ministries, departments and agencies into a national digital literacy framework coordinated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with CISCO.

He said the initiative would boost service delivery across ministries , departments and agencies (MDAs) and support the government’s broader digital transformation agenda.

The ECN boss disclosed that the Commission is building the capacity of its ICT personnel alongside selected staff from other departments, who will serve as “IT champions” within their respective units.

These officers, he said, would provide first-line support, assist colleagues with basic troubleshooting, analyse departmental data, and liaise with the ICT department to resolve technical issues as the Commission moves towards full digitalisation.

He added that ECN has already provided key enablers for digital transformation, including improved power supply, upgraded IT infrastructure, software solutions and enhanced internet access, with the current training programme serving as a critical step to consolidate these investments.

Dr. Mustapha urged participants to actively engage in the sessions, share experiences and build partnerships that would support the successful implementation of the Commission’s digital agenda.

He also used the occasion to launch some newly acquired advanced technology products, expressing confidence that the training would inspire practical action and stronger interdepartmental collaboration.

The programme, he said, aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration and is expected to contribute to improved efficiency within the Commission and the overall development of Nigeria’s energy sector.

In his welcome remarks, the Director of Information Communication Technology at the Commission, Engr Stephen Adebayo, noted that the programme was designed to strengthen the technical competence of staff, improve data management processes, and align the Commission’s information systems with global best practices in digital governance.

According to him, the training would equip participants with modern tools and skills required to support evidence-based decision-making and enhance operational transparency.

Engr. Adebayo further emphasised that effective deployment of information technology remains central to achieving the Commission’s mandate, especially in an era of rapid technological advancement. He encouraged participants to take full advantage of the programme, engage actively in the sessions, and apply the knowledge gained to improve workflow, cybersecurity resilience, and overall organisational performance.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the ICT Department to providing continuous support and innovative solutions that would sustain the Commission’s digital transformation agenda, adding that collective ownership and collaboration among staff would be essential to ensuring long-term success.