Firm deepens domestic gas penetration with new depot

As part of efforts to align with the Federal Government’s objective to scale national LPG consumption and accelerate Nigeria’s transition toward cleaner energy sources, Alles Charis Gas Limited has commissioned a 500-metric-tonne inland LPG storage facility in Ore, Ondo State.

The move, the firm said, marks a strategic milestone in deepening domestic gas penetration and improving regional energy availability in Nigeria’s Southwest corridor.

Positioned along one of the nation’s most critical interstate logistics routes linking the South-South to the Southwest and the Northern markets, the company’s Ore depot enhances midstream efficiency, reduces transportation turnaround time for LPG trucks, and strengthens last-mile distribution infrastructure for households, commercial users, and industrial off-takers.

The General Manager, Projects, Alles Charis Gas Limited, Peter Fayomi, said the facility highlighted the project’s technical relevance and socio-economic impact, stressing that the facility was a key step in enhancing supply security across the Southwest, driving operational efficiency and improving Nigeria’s LPG backbone.

With provisions made for future expansion up to 2,000MT, he said, the facility was designed to meet growing demand, support supply stability, and improve resilience within the domestic LPG value chain.

The firm’s General Manager, Logistics Operations, Tomiwa Oluwafemi, said beyond infrastructure capacity, the investment was also about empowering communities, lowering energy access barriers, and catalysing new local economic activity.

According to him, when clean energy reaches people faster and more affordably, lives and livelihoods transform.

He added that beyond bolstering LPG supply, the Ore hub is expected to stimulate job creation, support local small businesses using gas to power their operations, and reduce dependence on biomass fuels in the surrounding communities, thereby contributing to improved public health outcomes and environmental sustainability.