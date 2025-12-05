FirstPower announces three-hour power outage in Anambra on Sunday

FirstPower Electricity Distribution Limited has announced a planned power outage in several areas of Anambra State on Sunday, 7 December 2025, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The measure is intended to allow the Transmission Company of Nigeria to install its TR13 60MVA transformer and reconfigure outgoing feeders at the Onitsha Transmission Station.

In a statement issued on Friday, FirstPower said the exercise will require the temporary opening of the MOBITRA 40MVA and 45MVA transformers, as well as the 1T1 100MVA 132/33KV transformer, to create a safe working environment for the crews.

The affected 33KV feeders include Army Barracks, Awada, Obosi, Umunya, Juddy Bolema, Nnewi Oba, Nnewi Industrial, Ossomala, 3-3, Niccus, and Ogidi, along with Nwaziki 11KV and Woliwo 11KV feeders.

“Consequently, all customers served by the affected feeders will be without electricity supply during the period of the exercise,” the statement read.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause our esteemed customers and count on their understanding as this exercise is geared towards improving service reliability. FPEDL assures her customers of its commitment to providing satisfactory services.”

This development follows the recent issuance of an interim operating licence to FirstPower by the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission on 28 November 2025.

Prof. Frank Okafor, Chairman and CEO of the commission, said the licence aims to ensure steady power supply across the state and emphasised that reliable electricity is essential to making Anambra a preferred destination for investment and development.

The planned outage forms part of the broader effort to enhance the reliability and capacity of electricity distribution in the state.

Recall that last week, the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission issued an interim licence to FirstPower Electricity Company Limited, formally recognising it as a distributor under the state’s new regulatory framework.

The licence was presented in Awka by the Commission’s Chairman, Professor Frank Okafor, who said the move was part of efforts to stabilise electricity supply.

“With the issuance of this one-year interim licence to FirstPower, the commission expects measurable improvements in electricity supply. ASERC will maintain strict oversight to ensure that operators meet their targets,” he stated.

Okafor explained that the development followed the enactment of the Anambra State Electricity Law and the transfer of regulatory oversight from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

He recalled that Governor Chukwuma Soludo inaugurated the pioneer commissioners of ASERC in October, marking the beginning of the state’s independent electricity market.

The Group Managing Director of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Praveen Chorghade, represented by Dr Ernest Mupwaya, described the licensing as part of the transition enabled by the Electricity Act 2023.

“Until today, FirstPower operated under EEDC’s NERC licence. This new ASERC licence marks a key transition toward a vibrant, competitive, and dynamic electricity market in Anambra,” he said.

Managing Director of FirstPower, Okechukwu Okafor, said the licence established the company as an independent distributor.

“We will work closely with industrialists, the state government, and Ndi Anambra to deliver better electricity solutions. With goodwill and cooperation, we expect that by 2027, all customers will be fully metered for transparent billing,” he remarked.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, and the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka.