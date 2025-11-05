Jubaili Bros, Perkins unveil new power solutions, outline roadmap for Nigeria’s energy transition

Engineering firm Jubaili Bros, in partnership with global engine manufacturer Perkins, last week hosted a technical seminar in Lagos that brought together key players in Nigeria’s power sector to discuss the country’s energy transition and unveil diesel generators powered by Perkins Perkins’ 5000 Series.

The event, held at the Black Diamond Hotel on Victoria Island, gathered engineers, consultants, and energy project specialists for discussions centred on balancing power reliability with sustainability under the theme “Powering Nigeria – Diesel, Gas & Hybrid Versatility for a Sustainable Future.”

The seminar also marked a new phase in the partnership between Jubaili Bros and Perkins, a collaboration that has long supplied backup power systems to hospitals, banks, telecommunications infrastructure and data centres across Nigeria.

“When Perkins needed to introduce the 5000 Series to Nigeria, they didn’t look elsewhere,” said Nabil Suleiman, General Manager of Jubaili Bros Nigeria. “That trust has been built on consistent performance and deep technical expertise — qualities that have powered our longtime relationship.”

The newly launched Perkins 5000 Series, with configurations ranging from six to sixteen cylinders and power output between 750 and 2,500 kVA, is designed to meet the demands of data-driven and continuous operations. Technical experts highlighted the engine’s improved fuel efficiency, compatibility with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) for lower emissions, and long-term reliability.

Helen Cornish, Perkins’ Account Manager, said the collaboration with Jubaili Bros reflects the company’s commitment to durable and cleaner technology. “We’re excited about the partnership that went into bringing the 5000 Series to Nigeria,” she said. “Together, we ran extensive 1,000-hour tests on their generator sets to ensure optimal performance and reliability. The 5000 Series embodies what Perkins stands for: engineering that anticipates tomorrow’s demands. And Nigeria, with its vibrant energy landscape, remains a key frontier.”

Discussions at the seminar went beyond diesel systems to include sessions on gas-powered solutions from MWM, hybrid solar technologies, and digital monitoring tools designed to enhance operational transparency and efficiency. The company’s expanded portfolio aims to integrate these solutions for total lifecycle management and real-time performance tracking.

According to industry participants, the event was as much a knowledge exchange as a product launch. Conversations among engineers and contractors during the breaks focused on how Nigeria’s energy providers can balance sustainability goals with the need for dependable supply.

“For over 27 years, we’ve not just powered Nigeria’s facilities; we’ve powered its confidence,” one Jubaili Bros representative said, reflecting on the company’s longstanding reputation in the sector.

The seminar concluded with a reaffirmation of Jubaili Bros and Perkins’ shared commitment to advancing reliable and sustainable power systems. As Nigeria seeks to expand access to electricity and modernise its grid, the partnership between the two firms is being positioned as a practical model for industry collaboration in meeting the country’s energy challenges.

The organisers said the event underscored that innovation and responsibility must go hand in hand in shaping Nigeria’s energy future — a message that resonated strongly among the professionals in attendance.