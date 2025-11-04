Kano raises equity in KEDCO to N50 billion

• To build 50 low-cost estates across 36 LGs

To boost energy security and accelerate economic viability in the ancient city, the Kano State Executive Council has approved the optimisation of its equity stakes in Future Energies Africa (FEA), the core investor in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).



The decision was to maximise investment opportunities in the N50 billion KEDCO’s investment recapitalisation.



Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on the major resolutions reached at the 33rd SEC meeting held over the weekend.



According to Waiya, the acquisition of KEDCO equity is targeted at achieving energy efficiency, promoting economic inclusion, and creating a business-friendly environment for sustainable industrial growth.



Besides, the commissioner hinted that the Council approved over N979 million for the supply and installation of an alternative solar power system at the Council Affairs Directorate and the newly rehabilitated African House, both located within the Government House.



Buttressing the government’s investment in the energy sector, Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Dr Gaddafi Sani Shehu, expressed the hope that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s policy on alternative energy would soon transform the socio-economic development of Kano.



Shehu added that, besides the increase in KEDCO equity, Kano had entered a Tri-State Energy Investment Agreement with the governments of Katsina and Jigawa states on electricity regulation marketing to accelerate economic transformation in the region.



He assured the people that the joint electricity fund would not only guarantee a sustainable commercial energy supply but also enhance the state’s revenue generation base.

SIMILARLY, Waiya disclosed that the Council also approved the construction of 50 low-cost housing estates across the 36 council areas outside the metropolis to cater for low- and middle-income earners.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to address the prevailing housing deficit, promote inclusive development, and enhance the standard of living for citizens across the state.

According to him, the project is to stimulate local economies through massive job creation for artisans, engineers, and contractors.

The development was also confirmed in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The project is also to provide decent and affordable accommodation for families in both urban and rural communities, ensuring access to basic social amenities.

The housing estates are to be equipped with essential infrastructure, including access roads, electricity, and a water supply, to ensure sustainability and comfort for residents.

