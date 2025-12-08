NNPC/Seplat JV marks 30 years of training, apprentice graduation, 2m incident-free offshore man-hours

The NNPC/Seplat Joint Venture has celebrated a historic triple milestone, marking 30 years of the Technical Training Centre (TTC), the graduation of Apprentice Group 13, and an exceptional two million man-hours without a single recordable incident in its offshore operations.

The commemorative event, themed “From Roots to Results – Three Decades of Growth,” brought together industry leaders, community partners, government representatives, and families of the graduating apprentices.

In his keynote address, Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, represented by Samson Ezugworie, Chief Operations Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, welcomed guests and emphasised the significance of the moment.

He described the ceremony as “a celebration of a journey that began thirty years ago and has evolved into something exceptional,” maintaining that the theme of the event, “From Roots to Results – Three Decades of Growth,” perfectly reflects the transformational path that the TTC has travelled since its establishment.

Founded three decades ago, the Technical Training Centre was created with a visionary purpose: to build a world-class pipeline of indigenous technicians equipped to compete globally and to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s industrial and energy development. “TTC was built on a bold belief,” he said. “A belief that developing local talent would strengthen operational excellence and shape the future of Nigeria’s energy landscape. Those were our roots — and today, the results speak for themselves.”

The achievements highlighted during the ceremony underscored the enduring impact of the TTC across the industry, including more than 850 technicians trained since inception, many of whom now hold leadership positions both within and outside Nigeria.

Also noteworthy is the TTC’s distinction as the world’s first City & Guilds Centre of Excellence, which is irrefutable proof of the centre’s global reputation for high standards and rigorous training. These milestones, the CEO noted, “are not just statistics — they represent transformed lives, strengthened communities, and a stronger Nigerian workforce.”

A major highlight of the event was the graduation of Apprentice Group 13, a cohort praised for its resilience, discipline, and excellence. Addressing the graduands directly, Brown congratulated them on achieving an important step in their professional journey. “This moment belongs to you. You have earned it through dedication and discipline. You are entering a world that is dynamic and competitive, but you are ready, equipped not only with technical expertise, but with the mindset and values that define excellence,” he said.

Another remarkable milestone celebrated at the event was the attainment of two million incident-free man-hours in Seplat Offshore operations — a testament to the company’s uncompromising safety culture and continuous investment in safe work systems. This achievement reflects Seplat Energy’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding operations, and building an environment where every technician returns home safely.

Earlier in his welcome address, John Itsueli, General Manager, JV Operations, highlighted the TTC’s “humble beginning in a small office at the Qua Iboe Terminal,” and its growth into a world-class institution, which now sees it “proudly recognised as the first City & Guilds Centre of Excellence globally.”

He commended “the trainers, assessors, administrators and support teams whose tireless efforts have made these achievements possible.”

On his part, Goodluck Enimedoukienoniso, Best Graduating Student of Group 13, expressed gratitude to all who made their journey to this point possible. He described his position as an honour and privilege because of the standard set by those who graduated from the TTC before them.

Paying tribute to former students, he assured that Group 13 would be building on the globally high standards the TTC has become famous for. He said, “Thank you for the foundation you laid. We will build on it. These past two years have changed us. We came here as eager trainees but stand here today as professionals; professionals forged by challenges.”

He assured that Group 13 is ready to carry on, join the workforce, and make a great impact because “we have been constructed, conscripted, pressure-tested, culture-tested and, dare I say, carved for purpose.”

In his closing remarks, Oladotun Isiaka, Managing Director, Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited, expressed delight at the growth and impact the TTC has made in the industry over the years, and expressed optimism that Group 13 would be no exception.

Reflecting on history, he expressed delight that the TTC has come full circle with a former student now at the helm of affairs. Looking to the future, Isiaka said, “I see expansion of the school, transition in terms of technology, with the curriculum being reviewed to keep pace with the way the world is evolving.”

Brown also expressed gratitude to the hosts, the Eket community, whom he described as good and supportive neighbours.