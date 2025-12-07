Push Africa targets training 2 million Nigerians, Africans

The Founder of Push Africa, Doris Egberamen, has said the organisation’s vision is to train and empower 2 million Nigerians and Africans with industry and market skills.

She stated this on Saturday in Abuja at the inaugural graduation ceremony of the Push Africa Healthcare Assistant Training Programme, Class of 2024/2025.

The Guardian reports that the programme, which was organised by Push Africa in partnership with the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, witnessed the graduation of over 100 healthcare assistants.

Egberamen explained that Push Africa’s efforts to address unemployment and poverty in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa are driven by a passion to create a clearer path for graduates.

The Founder said its mission is to innovate, initiate, and implement labour market skill training in healthcare, tech, media, and agriculture.

She urged the graduands to approach their new career paths with discipline, empathy, and professionalism, noting that the healthcare sector demands both technical competence and strong ethical values.

The Push Africa Founder encouraged them to see the programme not as the end of their journey, but as the beginning of a progressive career pathway with vast opportunities for growth, both locally and internationally.

She reminded them that the skills they had acquired were globally relevant and urged them to remain focused, seek continuous improvement, and uphold the highest standards of care in their practice.

In his remarks, the President of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Professor Azikiwe Onwualu, said the university enjoys a 100 per cent employment record for its postgraduate alumni.

He noted that Nigeria’s industrial workforce has become skewed, with universities turning out more degree holders than the technicians and artisans required in practical sectors.

To help correct this gap, he explained that AUST has broadened its focus to include technical and vocational education and training (TVET), creating an innovation hub on campus to provide students with hands-on, industry-ready skills.

“Every graduate of this university is either employed before graduation or immediately after,” he said, expressing determination to replicate the success at undergraduate and vocational levels.

Prof. Onwualu outlined the institution’s significant transformation, growing academic vision, and rising global relevance.

He urged the graduands to make the most of their newly acquired skills by pursuing excellence, embracing innovation, and positioning themselves as globally competitive professionals. According to him, the training they have received is internationally recognised and provides a strong foundation for them to contribute meaningfully to the healthcare sector both within and outside Nigeria.

Professor Onwualu encouraged them to remain curious, continuously upgrade their knowledge, and seize opportunities for further education, including pathways that would allow them to transition into full nursing and other health-related programmes as the university expands its offerings.

He added that their success would not only uplift their professional careers but also demonstrate the impact of AUST’s commitment to developing skilled, industry-ready graduates capable of addressing Africa’s pressing developmental needs.

Medical Directors from several hospitals in Abuja, as well as officials from the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, graced the event.