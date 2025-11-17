Petroleum company records first oil production  

A petroleum exploration and production company, Emadeb Exploration and Production Company Limited, has expressed excitement over its first oil production from the Ibom Field, marked as PPL 236.

In a statement shared yesterday by its management, the company described the feat as another milestone in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas industry.

“Following sustained investment, technical rigour and collaborative effort, Emadeb Exploration and Production Company Limited has commenced commercial production from the Ibom Field.

“This achievement underscores Emadeb E&P’s emergence as a fully integrated energy player and highlights the pivotal role of indigenous operators in advancing Nigeria’s energy security and economic diversification.

“It also aligns with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s vision and aspiration to increase the nation’s crude oil production,” the statement read in part.

The Chief Executive Officer, Emadeb E&. P.,Adebowale Olujimi, noted that since it was acquired in the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, the company has invested over $100 million in field development programmes, and in 2024, the Ibom Field Development Plan (IFDP) was approved by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Located approximately 30 kilometres offshore, management has informed us that the Ibom Field, originally discovered in 1979, comfortably boasts 103 million barrels of oil.

Some of the company’s key technical milestones, according to Olujimi, include successful drilling and completion of the Ibom-03 well in September 2023, integration of a Mobile Producing Offshore Unit (MOPU) completed in June, commissioning of the Ibom Field Mooring System in September, as well as the first oil, which was achieved last month, thereby demonstrating indigenous capacity and strategic partnership.