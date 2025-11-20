Reps launch probe, vow to fix power sector failures

• NASS initiates bill to curb rising cases of energy theft

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said the parliament is determined to correct 17 years of failures in Nigeria’s electricity sector, declaring that the House will thoroughly investigate all government investments made since the commencement of the power sector reforms.

Speaking at the formal commencement of the investigative hearing, the Speaker, represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Mike Etaba, lamented that the sector has suffered “persistent challenges that have hindered growth, efficiency, and national development.”

He said the House owes Nigerians a constitutional duty to ensure that every reform aimed at improving power supply, strengthening infrastructure, and expanding capacity is not just a written policy but is fully implemented and delivers tangible results.

“Electricity, as we all know, is the lifeblood of modern civilisation. No nation attains sustainable progress without a reliable power supply,” he said. “From our factories to our schools, hospitals to our homes, electricity determines productivity, quality of life and the strength of our economy.”

Tajudeen noted that, despite repeated efforts over the last 17 years, the sector has failed to deliver stable power, making it necessary for the legislature to undertake a comprehensive review of reforms, investments, and policy implementation.

He stated that the ad-hoc committee was constituted pursuant to Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Order 20, Rule 7 of the House Standing Orders, which empower the National Assembly to investigate the conduct of government ministries, departments, and agencies.

He urged committee members to carry out their assignment with diligence, transparency and courage, stressing that the outcome should align with global sustainable energy goals, particularly Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, which focuses on access to affordable, reliable and modern energy.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation of the National Assembly has reiterated its commitment to strengthening legislative measures aimed at curbing the increasing menace of energy theft across Nigeria’s power sector.

This assurance was given during an oversight visit to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) on Wednesday by the committee.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hamisu Ibrahim, who gave the assurance during an interactive session with the Executive Management of IBEDC, disclosed that the National Assembly is currently intensifying efforts on a bill to combat energy theft through stricter penalties, enhanced enforcement, and improved protection of electricity assets.

“Energy theft has become a major obstacle to efficient electricity distribution in Nigeria. We are working on a robust legal framework that will decisively address this menace and safeguard infrastructure investments,” the Chairman stated.

He further pledged the committee’s support in helping electricity distribution companies (DisCos) recover huge outstanding debts owed by federal and state ministries, departments, agencies, and local governments.

According to him, the committee is ready to collaborate with the DisCos to ensure that the debts are duly settled to strengthen liquidity across the power sector.