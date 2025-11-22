Schneider Electric donates equipment to bridge theory-practical gap in energy training

AS part of its global commitment to youth education and entrepreneurship, Schneider Electric Foundation has provided industry-specific training equipment to the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO).

The foundation noted that the initiative is targeted at equipping students with practical, energy-related technical skills aligned with global industry standards.

The donation is part of Schneider Electric’s broader Access to Education training programme in West Africa, which has seen the company’s surpassing its goal of training one million people in energy management by 2025, a cornerstone of its commitment to inclusive energy transition and youth empowerment.

Similar donations were made earlier to three technical colleges, the Government Technical College Agidingbi; Government Technical College Ikotun, and Government Technical College Ikorodu.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Schneider Electric Foundation Delegate for West Africa, Funmilayo Olakitan, said with the donation, students in electrical and engineering fields will now have access to customised didactic benches, covering domestic wiring and industrial motor starter applications.

“Universities play a critical role in developing Nigeria’s future workfor, e. By partnering with FUTO, we are ensuring that students gain exposure to the same tools and technologies used in today’s energy industry. This positions them not only for local employment but also for global competitiveness.”

In his remark, the HOD, Electrical Engineering Department, FUTO, Prof. Matthew Olubiwe, expressed deep gratitude to the foundation, emphasising that the contribution will bridge the gap between theoretical instruction and industrial practice, significantly enhancing hands-on learning experience.