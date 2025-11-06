Sentry Global to tackle transformer explosions, ageing infrastructure

In a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s fragile electricity network and prevent transformer explosions that have claimed hundreds of lives, Sentry Global Solutions, a Houston-based American energy technology firm, has introduced its Fast Depressurisation System (FDS), a 99.9 per cent effective explosion-prevention system to the Nigerian market.

With Enthree Strategy providing market entry services, the company mentioned that its expansion into the Nigerian market is aimed at ensuring safety, stabilising the grid and extending the lifespan of ageing transformers.

Nigeria’s power sector continues to face persistent safety and reliability challenges. Over the past four years, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has recorded 451 fatalities from electricity-related accidents and 757 safety incidents and multiple grid collapses.

The persistent transformer explosions and electrocution incidents have led to avoidable deaths, property loss, and widespread outages in several communities.

Speaking at the company’s Transformer Safety Luncheon in Lagos, Founder of Sentry Global Solutions, Christos Moisides, said the company’s entry aligned with its commitment to enhancing power infrastructure safety in rapidly developing economies.

“So, whenever we look at expanding Sentry into different markets, we look at areas that are improving their infrastructure and also dealing with ageing infrastructure. We’ve done installations in Uganda. We’ve done installations in Uganda and are impressed by Nigeria’s level of activity and dedication to growing both the economy and the oil and gas sector,” he said.

He noted that the company’s technology will help safeguard ageing transformers, which are often the source of substation explosions that disrupt power supply and endanger lives.

“We often see transformer explosions in the news reports of substations. It’s not only disrupting power supply but also endangering lives; hot oils are thrown everywhere during these explosions. It’s not just about losing power; it’s about saving lives. Repairs take time, cost money, and disrupt communities. Our system saves on all those levels,” he added.

Moisides, who is of Greek descent, underscored Sentry’s approach of collaboration and respect when entering new markets, noting that the company’s intention is not to replace existing systems but to enhance and extend their operational lifespan cost-effectively.

“Nigeria is a global energy hub, and we want to contribute meaningfully. Many transformers in Nigeria are 40 to 50 years old, nearing the end of their life cycles. Most are run till failure because replacement is expensive. Our system costs only about 10 per cent of a new transformer, allowing utilities to run them safely to the end of life while freeing resources for other upgrades. We plan to work with local partners to address this issue one transformer at a time,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Sentry Global Solutions, Jerry Basore, explained that the company’s technology achieves 99.9 per cent effectiveness in eliminating transformer explosion and fire risks.

Basore stated that the company aimed to partner with local stakeholders, including Distribution Companies (DisCos), power producers, and government agencies, to facilitate technology deployment and awareness.

“Transformer explosions occur due to short circuits that rupture the tank and release hot gas, which leads to fire. Our system prevents the rupture, thereby preventing both explosion and fire. It ensures public safety and grid stabilisation, especially for ageing infrastructure,” he said.