16 Rivers Assembly members, speaker dump PDP for APC

Sixteen members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Martin Amaewhule announced this during a plenary session on Friday, citing division within the PDP as the primary reason for their departure.

“Distinguished colleagues, very happily, let me announce that your speaker has decided and has indeed written to my ward chairman of my decision to leave the PDP. APC is my new party,” Amaewhule said.

“I will do all that is needed to be done towards ensuring that the party card of the APC is issued to me in no time. But as we speak today, I am a member of the APC so that we can join forces with Mr. President.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing so much for this country. He means well for Nigeria. He is tackling the issue of security headlong. The president has shown love to Rivers State.

“The president is helping Rivers people to be part of the governance of this country.” he said

The defectors include Dumle Maol, Major Jack, Linda Stewart, and several others.

On Wednesday, the 32-member Assembly passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu, urging him to seek re-election.

On March 18, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers due to ongoing political instability, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other officials for six months. The emergency was lifted on September 17, 2025.