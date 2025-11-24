2027: Atiku formally joins ADC, registers in Adamawa

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally registered as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State, marking a significant development in Nigeria’s opposition politics in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

The registration was completed on Monday, following Atiku’s public announcement over the weekend to ADC supporters and local stakeholders in his home state.

The registration ceremony, confirmed by the former Vice President’s aide, Abdul Rasheeth, followed an announcement made to ADC supporters and stakeholders over the weekend. Videos and photographs from the event captured the moment Mr. Abubakar’s convoy arrived in the town to the sound of drums, singing, and cheering supporters who carried placards bearing his image.

Shortly after the registration, he posted on his X account, “It’s official. -AA,” signalling the completion of the formal process.

Atiku had previously endorsed the ADC in July as a platform for opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Babachir Lawal, to coordinate their efforts against President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Until now, he and other opposition leaders had refrained from formally joining the party, making this registration a pivotal step in consolidating opposition forces under a single banner. Political analysts suggest that his affiliation could strengthen the ADC’s visibility and organisational capacity as the electoral cycle approaches.

Speaking on the party’s prospects, Senator Nazif Gamawa, National Vice Chairman of the ADC, expressed confidence that the party could achieve electoral success even without the backing of sitting governors. Addressing journalists in Bauchi on Monday, he recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari had previously defeated an incumbent without such support.

“The people have already believed that a new political movement is the option, so ADC is the saviour. We are giving them one blow,” he said.

Senator Gamawa also dismissed claims of internal party challenges, inviting politicians who felt marginalised in their current parties to join the ADC.

He stressed that the party would not follow the practice of imposing high costs on aspirants seeking nomination forms, stating, “We are not going to be like them. We will give a chance to every well-meaning Nigerian.”

The former Peoples Democratic Party deputy national chairman underlined the ADC’s commitment to fairness, youth mentorship, and political participation. He urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and exercise their franchise responsibly, warning that the nation would continue to suffer under poor leadership if citizens failed to vote wisely. According to Gamawa, the ADC aims to mentor young Nigerians interested in leadership and to promote broader engagement in governance.

Atiku’s registration with the ADC is expected to be closely watched as political alignments begin to crystallise ahead of the 2027 elections, potentially reshaping the landscape of opposition politics in Nigeria.