ADC unveils new headquarters, begins congresses February

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced that it will hold its congress in February next year, while membership registration nationwide will commence next week.

The party also refuted rumours that its new National Headquarters was donated by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. It emphasised that, although it is open to welcoming new members, all newcomers must be prepared to adhere to its code of conduct.

Speaking to journalists after the unveiling of the party’s new National Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, the ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said the party also expects former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, to make a bold decision after the Anambra Governorship elections. It also anticipates that former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will do the same as the party prepares to commence full actions and activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Responding to a question, Nalla Abdhllahi clarified: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar used to be the tenant of this building, which he used for his presidential campaign. But his tenancy has lapsed. Now, the African Democratic Congress is the tenant of this building. So this building at no time did it belong to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

“This has nothing to do with it. Atiku has nothing to do with our movement here. This is solely an ADC decision. And that’s why you see potential presidential candidates, other potential presidential candidates are also here today for the unveiling.”

He continued, “Many states are setting up their transition interim committee, because our Congress will come up in February. So they are setting up transition committee that will manage the affairs of the party for the period of 90 days, pending the time of the congresses. But very soon, you will see membership registration and validation across the country in the coming days.

“Like I said, by next week, we shall commence membership registration and validation across the country. We are aware that time is not on our side.

“A lot of things need to be done. Even by the INEC timetable, there are some things that we need to do. Congresses will need to happen.

“Our non-elective convention is coming up. However, all these initiatives must be preceded by nationwide membership registration. As of next week, you will start to see this happen.

“Even before the unveiling today, if you pay attention, you will notice that in many states there have been unveilings of the party sectariates and unveilings of the party in different states across the country. I mean, in my state, Kwara, we did our own, very colourful, and many other things have been done, and many will still do.”

On the status of those who have not officially joined the party, he said, “There were no deadlines, but there were milestones on which those were hanged. For example, you saw Malam Nasiru El-Rufai here today, and the other person was Excellency Peter Obi, whom we gave concession up to the end of the Anambra election.

“Now, the Anambra election is done, so we expect that everybody will now come back together fully. But the position of any of these leaders you mentioned has not changed from their original position that they are part of the coalition and part of the ADC. So they have not told us anything to the contrary.”

On the chances of the ADC winning the Presidency, he said, “I don’t think the question is whether we are more prepared than the APC. I don’t think that is the concern of Nigerians. I think the concern is whether ADC represents an alternative that they desire.

“Because one thing that is the consensus today is that Nigerians don’t want this APC to continue. We can travel from here to Maiduguri, from Maiduguri to Abeokuta, and from Abeokuta to Anambra. The consensus is that they don’t want this APC to continue.

“Now the question is whether we, as an opposition party, will be able to convince them that we represent the alternative. And the responsibility that we have, which we recognise, is that, especially for young people, how do we help them to overcome their cynicism and see ADC as an alternative? And that is why we say in everything we do, you had the chairman today, it’s not going to be business as usual. If you take the time to read our anthem, I don’t think any political party in this country has sat down to write an anthem that guides its operating philosophy. We didn’t just write an anthem. We put it out there in the public. Passersby can see it.

“In the coming days, we are going to release our ethical principles and philosophy. And if you are a leader or a member of ADC, these are things you must do. These are things you cannot do. We are not doing this because we just want power in 2027. We are doing this because we see an opportunity to reset Nigerian politics and make Nigerians believe, once again, that good things can come out of politics and that politicians can actually serve the people. So we are not in a race with APC in terms of who is better prepared or not.

“We are in a race with APC in terms of convincing Nigerians that we are the party that best represents the interests and aspirations of Nigerians. That’s the answer.

“Politics is a game of numbers, and that number is addition, not subtraction. So, if anyone in PDP or elsewhere wants to join our party, our door is open. They are welcome. However, they have to show that they are willing to commit to these minimum standards of behaviour that we are setting for ourselves. We won’t just bring them in because we need a crowd.

“Otherwise, the same thing that led to the destruction of that party will happen to us. So if you are coming to our party, you are welcome, but these are the principles. Are you willing to abide by these principles? Many of us in this party today also accept that they have been part of things in the past that they are not very happy.

“But we are saying that going forward, this is where we draw the line. ADC is saying, going forward, this is where we draw the line. So, if anyone in PDP is coming, we show them: are you willing to join us in this new philosophy of the party we are trying to build? If they say yes, they are welcome.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, while unveiling the party’s headquarters, said: “Today is a defining moment, we gather here in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja not merely to unveil a building, but to unveil a new chapter; a bold statement of purpose and commitment to democracy and service to our country.”

“It is a physical testament to our collective resolve to build a greater nation.

“When we began this journey, many doubted us, while some questioned our motives. However, as we take this step forward today, we make it clear that this ADC coalition is a historic child of necessity, inspired by people’s desire for good governance, greater accountability, and a stronger democracy.

“From this moment forward, this complex becomes the operational centre of our political movement. Here, strategies will be shaped. Ideas will be refined, and the next generation of leaders will emerge. From within these walls, we shall continue to champion policies that will uplift communities, strengthen institutions, and safeguard the democratic foundations upon which our republic stands.

“Let this day mark the end of old divisions. Let today symbolise the rise of a stronger, more disciplined, more visionary and more people-oriented political party with only one agenda; to serve Nigeria,” he said.

He continued, “Let us step forward with renewed commitment to justice, equity, service, and nation-building. Let us demonstrate to Nigerians that politics is about leadership and leadership is about responsibility and service to the people.

“My message today is simple: this is not business as usual, everything we do going forward will be anchored on Character, Courage, Competence, Discipline and Integrity.”