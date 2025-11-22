Atiku, Dangote seek unity against threats to development of North

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, have warned Northern leaders against attempts by adversaries to sabotage the region’s development by exploiting ethnic and religious differences.

Atiku described the threats as “sophisticated subversion,” noting that modern technology is being used to inflame divisions and drive a wedge between communities.

The former Vice President and Dangote delivered their remarks at the weekend during the second day of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) 25th anniversary in Kaduna.

Speaking before eminent traditional rulers, politicians, and elder statesmen, Atiku praised the ACF for surviving “the thick and thin” of a turbulent quarter-century.

He said its endurance was no small feat amid political shifts and social fragility in Northern Nigeria’s post-Ahmadu Bello era.

“They set tribe against tribe, Christian against Muslim, people against their Chief,” he said, echoing Sir Ahmadu Bello’s 1960 caution against internal saboteurs seeking personal gain.

Atiku urged Northern leaders to embrace unity and manage diversity effectively. “United we stand, divided we fall. The major challenge to our unity is our failure to manage our diversity,” he said.

He compared Nigeria with China and India, countries with far more ethnic groups that have managed to achieve development. “We should think about how to make our diversity work for our development,” he added.

Highlighting threats to the region, Atiku warned: “Some obstacles are subtle, including sophisticated subversion by adversaries who fabricate stories and exploit fears to sow discord. Their target is our God-given wealth. We have seen what happened in the Democratic Republic of Congo; we must not relent.”

He stressed the importance of education, healthcare, and youth employment, especially in light of Nigeria’s projected population growth, saying, “By 2050, Nigeria will be the third most populated country in the world. How do we feed, educate, and provide jobs for this population if we do not act now?”

Atiku appealed to Northern leaders to reconsider their priorities, urging them to emulate the legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello by making necessary sacrifices for the region’s future rather than exploiting opportunities for personal gain.

Meanwhile, Dangote outlined reasons for the North’s slow economic growth and worsening insecurity.

He cited decades of policy inconsistency, chronic power shortages, and failed historical efforts to industrialize the region.

Dangote warned that unless leaders urgently reset the North’s development path, the region risks deeper crises.