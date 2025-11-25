Fresh Kwara Attack: Family of man who recently paid ransom, 10 others abducted, elderly woman shot dead

Isapa, a community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, was struck by a fresh attack on Monday evening, leaving no fewer than 11 persons abducted, including members of a family whose patriarch had paid N2 million as a ransom during a previous kidnapping incident.

According to eyewitness reports, the gunmen, numbering about seven, advanced into the community around 7:00 p.m., driving a large herd of cattle and firing sporadically, forcing residents to flee.

An elderly woman was reportedly killed by a stray bullet, while several victims, including a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and children, were taken by the bandits.

The Guardian had initially gathered that 11 were abducted in the raid, with seven of them belonging to the same family. Among the victims are Talatu Kabiru, aged 20; Magaji, 6; Kande, 5; Hadiza, 10; Mariam, 6; Saima, 5; two housewives, Habibat and Fatima Yusufu; Sarah Sunday, 22, who is pregnant; Lami Fidelis, 23, a nursing mother; and Haja Na Allah, also a nursing mother.

The treasurer of the Isapa Peoples Union, Abayomi Daramola, added that the assailants targeted the residence of a businessman previously kidnapped and released after a N2 million ransom. The gunmen, finding him absent, abducted six members of his household, including his two wives and four children. Expended AK-47 shells and bullet holes in walls and doors were reported across the town.

Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, Ojo Adekimi, confirmed the incident, stating that a comprehensive report was being prepared by the Police Public Relations Officer following his return from the affected area.

“Yes, there’s a fresh bandit attack in Isapa. I just returned from the place. The PPRO is preparing a comprehensive report,” he said.

Security panel

In response to the surge in insecurity, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated a cabinet-level security committee, headed by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, to develop short-, medium- and long-term strategies to strengthen public safety. The committee, dubbed the ‘Safer Kwara’ Security Committee, includes senior security advisers, commissioners, local government chairpersons, and Mrs Olufunke Mercy Shittu, from the Office of the Head of Service (HoS), serving as secretary.

A statement from the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, explained that the committee will engage stakeholders, including traditional rulers, to formulate a Kwara-specific security framework.

“The committee will submit its report to the governor within four weeks for further considerations and actions,” the statement read.

It stressed that the initiative aims to enhance surveillance, intelligence coordination, and community-level resilience across the state.

The fresh abduction follows last week’s attack in nearby Eruku, where bandits killed three worshippers and abducted 38 others during a Christ Apostolic Church service. The repeated incursions have heightened concern among residents, prompting calls for sustained and targeted security interventions.

Continued Police Operations

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, pledged sustained security operations in Kebbi State, following the abduction of 25 students from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

Egbetokun made the assurance on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

“I feel deeply pained to visit Kebbi under these circumstances. We recognise the pressure this incident has placed on the Danko-Wasagu community and the state as a whole. We understand the gravity of the situation,” Egbetokun said.

Describing the abduction as an act of terror aimed at instilling fear and disrupting education, the IGP stated that the Nigeria Police Force had expanded operational deployments and strengthened intelligence-sharing with other security agencies.

“The attack on the school in Maga is not just a crime; it is meant to break our resolve and deny students their right to learn. We have widened our operational platforms to confront these threats,” he added.

Egbetokun stressed that restoring security in Kebbi is essential for the stability of the North-West region and the country at large.

“If Kebbi is safe, the North-West will be safe, and by extension, the entire country,” he said, reaffirming the police’s commitment to working closely with the state government and other security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and safeguard communities.

Governor Idris welcomed the IGP’s visit and interventions, commending the police for their responsiveness.

“We appreciate the IGP and security agencies for their efforts. Kebbi is ready to continue partnering with the police to strengthen security across the state,” he said.

The governor also noted the recent deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers and other security assets to vulnerable areas, adding that the state had previously enjoyed relative calm before the recent incident.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting federal security measures aimed at curbing banditry and restoring lasting peace.