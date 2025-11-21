Eruku Church Attack: Kidnappers demand N3.8b ransom

The bandits who abducted 38 church worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, have demanded N3.8 billion ransom for their captives’ release.

They contacted the families of their victims on the telephone on Thursday, demanding N100 million for each abductee.

A community leader and Olori Eta of Eruku, Chief Olusegun Olukotun, whose four relatives were among the kidnapped victims, confirmed that he was contacted on Thursday.

Olukotun said he was in the church with his five family members when the incident occurred around 6:06 pm, adding that he escaped through the church’s window alongside one of his wards.

“From what we gathered from the kidnappers, they have grouped the victims according to their relations and are now calling our people through each of the groups.”

Olukotun appealed for a greater security presence in Eruku, a border community, to ensure the security of life and property for the populace.

He also called for fortification of the community’s vigilante members with relevant and more sophisticated combat weapons that would match those of the kidnappers in case of further armed attack.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council has described the attack as sad, dastardly, and unpatriotic.

According to him, it occurred when governments at all levels are making concerted efforts to rid the nation of banditry, terrorism and other felonious acts.

The Emir, however, appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts by mobilising forces for the safe return of all the kidnapped victims, even as he mourned those who were killed during the attack.

He therefore prayed Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the dead and comfort their families.

In other news, Kwara State governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has sought more urgent security deployment to Ekiti Local Government Area, especially Eruku axis, to immediately curtail the new wave of attacks in the area.

AbdulRazaq’s request followed Tuesday’s attack by masked men who stormed a church, killing about five people, injuring scores and kidnapping several worshippers, including a pastor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The governor has sought immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area. He requested that this new measure be activated immediately.

“The governor wholly condemns the unconscionable attack, sympathises and identifies with the people of Eruku and environs, especially families and the CAC directly impacted by the condemnable attack of Tuesday.

“The state government will continue to support the security agencies to tackle these challenges and ensure the safety of lives and properties across the state.”

The governor, similarly, commended President Bola Tinubu for the deployment of 900 additional troops in Kwara, saying this is expected to strengthen security in the state.

“We have indeed seen appreciable calm in many areas previously affected. We sincerely thank the President for this. We are confident that the additional troops will provide further deterrence, overall safety for our people, and permanent calm,” the statement added.