KWAM 1 joins race for Awujale throne

Fuji music legendOtunba Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has formally notified the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of his intention to be considered for the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

His declaration comes as the ruling house begins the traditional process of presenting candidates to fill the revered position, following the passing of Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON.

In a letter dated 3 December 2025 and addressed to the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Agunsebi Quarters, Ijebu-Ode, Ayinde, who holds the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), stated that his interest was guided strictly by Ijebu customary law and the Ogun State Chieftaincy Laws.

He explained that he was born on 3 March 1957 and is a “bonafide son” of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, tracing his ancestry to the Oba Jadiara lineage.

According to him, this lineage qualifies him to present himself for consideration, in line with established tradition.

The Fuji icon, widely celebrated for his decades-long music career and cultural influence, highlighted his contributions to the growth of Ijebuland, Yorubaland, and Nigeria.

He noted that he had used his career and public engagements to promote Ijebu culture and values. He also recalled that he was conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Olori Omo-Oba and Otunba Afidipotemole of Akile Ijebu in 2023 by the late Awujale, Oba Adetona.

His declaration comes at a time when the Fusengbuwa Ruling House has been formally asked to begin the process of selecting qualified candidates for the stool.

In a separate letter addressed to the Head of the Ruling House, the Awujale Interregnum Administration Council, through the Secretary to the Local Government, Hon. Oke Abiodun Adebanjo, announced that it is officially the turn of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to present candidates for the vacant throne.

The letter reaffirmed that the process must follow the rotational arrangement and traditional laws governing succession.

The council urged the leaders of the ruling house, including Chairman Otunba Abdul-Lateef Adebayo Owoyemi, Deputy Chairman Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba, and Vice Chairman Prof. Fassy Adetokunbo Yusuf to commence the nomination of qualified princes without delay. They were also given 14 days from the date of the letter to submit the names of nominated candidates to the Executive Chairman’s office.

According to the letter, an important step in the succession rites will take place on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, when the Ogbeni Odi will officially carry the Awujale’s Staff of Office. This marks the beginning of the next phase of the succession process.

The council further appealed to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to conduct the exercise peacefully and transparently, stressing that the historic stool must be approached with unity and respect for tradition.

The stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland is one of the most respected traditional positions in Nigeria. The late Oba Adetona, who reigned for over six decades, was known for his wisdom, firm leadership, and strong voice on national issues. His passing created a significant vacuum in both Ijebuland and the wider traditional institution in the country.

With Otunba Wasiu Ayinde’s formal declaration, the race for the throne is expected to attract public interest, especially because of his prominent status as a cultural figure.

Although many princes from the Fusengbuwa lineage may also show interest, the final decision will rest on the traditional selection process involving the ruling house, kingmakers, and other customary structures.

As the 14-day nomination window begins, all eyes are now on the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to see which candidates will be presented and how the traditional succession process will unfold in the coming weeks.