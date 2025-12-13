NCC blames diesel disruption for poor telephone services in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has acknowledged the Quality of Service (QoS) challenges being experienced in Abuja, which have impacted the quality of experience of telecommunications subscribers.

In response, the Commission said it is collaborating with major stakeholders and licensees to address these challenges, largely caused by disruption to diesel supply affecting IHS Nigeria Limited, the colocation provider responsible for powering Airtel and MTN base stations in the affected areas.

The challenges are a result of the activities of the National Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (NOGASA), which disrupted diesel supplies to sites with the attendant telecommunications services outages in Abuja.

The NCC, in a statement on Saturday, said it is committed to ensuring seamless communication services for all Nigerians and recognises the importance of a reliable power supply for the provision of optimal telecommunication services.

The NCC said it is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to address the diesel supply issues and explore sustainable solutions.

The Commission urged all parties to work together to collaboratively resolve these challenges swiftly by removing the diesel supply bottlenecks affecting critical telecommunications infrastructure, arising from NOGASA’s actions.

“In the face of these challenges, we reiterate our commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the growth and sustainability of telecommunications services in Nigeria.

“We are taking proactive steps to facilitate dialogues between the impacted service providers and other stakeholders to promptly resolve the diesel supply concerns that have negatively impacted service quality,” NCC stated.

The Commission said that it remained dedicated to effectively managing the situation and will keep the public updated on progress towards restoring full telecommunication services in Abuja.

“We thank telecommunications subscribers for their understanding and patience during this period and reaffirm our commitment to delivering high-quality telecommunications services nationwide,” NCC added