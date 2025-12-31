NLC urges govt to review wages, fix security, lift burdens in 2026

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to urgently review workers’ wages, strengthen security nationwide and implement pro-people policies in 2026.

The Congress warned that organised labour would resist any actions that further impoverish Nigerians.

In a New Year message to workers and citizens, NLC President Joe Ajaero said 2025 exposed deep socio-economic vulnerabilities but did not weaken labour’s resolve to fight for social justice, equitable wealth redistribution and national cohesion.

Ajaero said the NLC was entering 2026 with fortified resolve rather than naïve hope, noting that assurances of more meaningful engagement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, secured through sustained labour pressure, had opened a window for dialogue.

He, however, stressed that workers and citizens must remain vigilant, adding that organised labour would support only governments and political actors who demonstrate genuine commitment to uplifting the masses through clear, actionable and pro-people programmes.

“The duty of organised labour is crystal clear: to organise, mobilise and hold every tier of government accountable,” he said.

The NLC also rejected what Ajaero described as mercantilistic politicians whose policies worsen living standards for the benefit of a privileged few.

Against the backdrop of rising inflation and worsening hardship, the NLC demanded an urgent wage review, insisting that workers’ incomes must guarantee a dignified life and not mere survival, in line with the President’s pledge to pay living wages.

On security, Ajaero described the safety of lives and property as a fundamental right, acknowledging recent gains while urging the government to consolidate them, adding, “Nigerians deserve peace and security wherever they live. There must be no retreat.”

He added that Labour’s mobilisation in 2026 would be strategic and tactful, aimed at the national interest, unity and resistance to divisive tactics by the ruling elite.

“Real hope is possible only when burdens are lifted or equitably shared, trust is rebuilt and the dreams of Nigerians are fulfilled, not betrayed,” Ajaero said.

Calling for unity, he urged workers and citizens to reject division and stand together in 2026, describing collective action and solidarity as the strongest tools for national transformation and reconciliation.

“Our power remains in our numbers and our victory in our solidarity,” the NLC president said, saluting Nigerians for surviving 2025 and urging them to face 2026 with courage, hope and determination despite anticipated challenges.