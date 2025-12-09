Osun 2026: Adeleke joins Accord Party after dumping PDP

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has officially joined the Accord Party, days after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in the presence of national and state leaders of the Accord Party.

Adeleke also revealed his intention to seek re-election for a second term on the platform of the “Thumb-Up” party, stating that he joined the party more than a month ago.

He said, “I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely on November 6, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026. This was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.”

Adeleke formally announced his resignation from the PDP on December 2, citing persistent leadership turmoil at the party’s national level.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, Adeleke confirmed that he submitted his resignation to party officials in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government, on November 4, 2025.

He said, “Due to the ongoing crisis within the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (#OfficialPDPNig) at the national level, I officially conveyed my resignation letter as a member to the party leadership in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government on November 4, 2025.

“I thank the party and its many members and supporters for the opportunities they have provided me, first as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and now as Governor of Osun State.”

Adeleke, on Tuesday, said stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of his decision to join Accord Party to pursue a second term in office.

He stated that he opted for the party because its mission of welfarism aligns with his administration’s focus on citizens’ and workers’ welfare.

“At this historical point, our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for the elections. We have a duty to ensure inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are considered. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state,” Adeleke said.

“Since I joined the party more than a month ago, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The focus on people’s welfare should always be at the heart of public leadership. The primary essence of government is the welfare and well-being of the people.

“As a governor, I have prioritised the welfare of our people, from workers to the entire citizenry. Day and night, we implement policies and programmes to elevate the well-being of our people. From infrastructure to social services, Osun has never had it so good in governance and service delivery.”

“Today, we unveil the new platform for the good people of Osun State. From Osun West to Osun East to Osun Central, this is our party, our new platform for victory come August next year.

“From Igbomina to Ijeshaland to Ifeland, to Osogbo, to Iwoland, to Modakeke, to Gbongan, to Igbajo, to Ikire, to Ikirun, to Ede, and other lands of Osun State, we must ‘thumb up’ according to our collective desires for good governance.

“Osun voted for good governance in 2022, and they will support continuity in 2026. The mass of our people are for continuity, and Accord is our party for victory next year.

“In accordance with the will of our stakeholders and to accord deep respect for the wishes of the Osun people, I hereby declare for the Accord Party.”