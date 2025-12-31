Peter Obi joins ADC, warns Nigeria is being ‘looted into poverty’

Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has warned that Nigeria is being “looted into poverty” as he announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking at the Nike Lake Resort in Enugu on Wednesday, Obi framed his move as part of a wider national mission, urging opposition groups to unite ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“As a nation, we are not poor; we are looted into poverty. Nigeria is not broken; Nigeria is severely betrayed. The average Nigerian is not lazy or incompetent, but the system is rigged to reward mediocrity and recycle failure,” he said.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, accused the political elite of exploiting ethnic and religious divisions to maintain power. “Their expertise lies in creating more divisions to sustain themselves in office. With little or no interest in unity or inclusive development,” he said.

He described Nigeria as a country in “deep distress”, citing figures of over 130 million people living in multidimensional poverty and more than 80 million youths unemployed. “With over 130 million Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty and more than 80 million youths unemployed, our people are in persistent agony. This is not the destiny God bequeathed to over 220 million Nigerians,” he said.

Obi also raised concerns about the integrity of future elections, insisting that reforms to the electoral system were “non-negotiable” and warning against attempts to rig the 2027 polls.

Comparing Nigeria’s trajectory with Indonesia, he said, “Indonesia and Nigeria started with similar characteristics, but while Indonesia is now a trillion-dollar economy, Nigeria is grappling with deindustrialisation, corruption and deepening poverty.”

He criticised recent tax reforms, describing them as “anti-people and economically counterproductive”, and warned that reports of a forged tax law set “a dangerous precedent”. “A tax regime founded on forgery cannot build trust, unity or prosperity,” he said.

Obi positioned his defection as a strategic step towards building a coalition capable of challenging the government. “This decision is guided solely by patriotism and national interest. I now respectfully call on my political associates, the Obidient Movement and opposition leaders across the country to join this broad national coalition under the African Democratic Congress. History will not forgive silence in moments of national peril,” he said.

“As the year 2025 ends today, we stand on the threshold of a new beginning. For Nigeria, moments of profound national challenge demand clarity of purpose and decisive action. That moment is now,” he added.

Meanwhile, a former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed Obi’s move, describing it as a turning point for opposition politics. “Today marks a significant moment in the history of political coalitions in our country, with the official declaration of my brother and associate, @PeterObi, into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“It is my pleasure to welcome him officially, as we look forward to a robust working relationship that will foster a virile opposition, one that will ultimately form a government capable of bringing prosperity and peace to our people. And as the @ADCNig Coalition train leaves Enugu, the capital of the Southeast region, I hope this inspires other patriots to join the cause with the train headed in their direction,” he said.