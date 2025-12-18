Senate confirms 64 career, non-career ambassadors

In a major step to bolster Nigeria’s international presence, the Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointments of 64 ambassadorial nominees, comprising 34 career diplomats and 30 non-career appointees. The confirmation followed the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Committee of the Whole.

President Bola Tinubu had submitted the names for confirmation in a letter read in the Senate on 4 December, marking the next phase of his administration’s efforts to reinforce Nigeria’s global engagements.

Presenting the report, Sen. Sani Bello, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, lauded the nominees for their extensive knowledge of international diplomacy. “During screening, the nominees demonstrated a deep understanding of global affairs and Nigeria’s strategic interests,” he noted.

The career ambassadors, drawn from diverse professional backgrounds, include seasoned diplomats such as Amb. Nwaobiala Chukwuemeka (Abia), Amb. Ahmed Monguno (Borno), Amb. Ramat Mohammed Omobolanle (Lagos), and Amb. Danladi Yakubu Nyaku (Taraba), among others. Their appointments are aimed at ensuring continuity in Nigeria’s foreign service and strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the non-career ambassadors feature a mix of politicians, retired senior military officials, academics, and public servants, including Sen. Grace Bent (Adamawa), Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (Abia), Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retired) (Kano), and Olufemi Fani-Kayode (Osun). These appointments signal a strategic blend of professional diplomacy and political experience to represent Nigeria’s interests abroad.

The confirmations are expected to fast-track the deployment of ambassadors to key embassies and missions worldwide, enhancing Nigeria’s voice in global decision-making, trade negotiations, and bilateral partnerships.

Observers note that this robust mix of career diplomats and seasoned public figures is part of President Tinubu’s broader vision to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign policy apparatus and project the country as a credible player on the world stage.

With these confirmations, Nigeria is poised to deepen diplomatic ties, attract foreign investment, and ensure that its interests are effectively represented across continents.