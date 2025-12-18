2027: Ex-Ondo Speaker rallies support for Tinubu amid economic strides

The Director-General and State Coordinator for the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) in Ondo State, Victor Olabimtan, on Tuesday, disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of the country’s economy demonstrates his preparedness for the job.

While emphasising that the administration’s agenda is already yielding visible results, Olabimtan, who is the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), stated that the economy was not just in shambles when Tinubu took over as president but was running on a deficit, with government at all levels struggling to pay salaries.

According to the former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, in a statement issued and made available to The Guardian, with the economic progress, infrastructure development and youth empowerment, the renewed hope agenda is already visible in results.

While calling on well-meaning Nigerians, especially the electorate in the state, to rally round and support Tinubu ahead of 2025, Olabimtan commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his leadership style in the state.

He said: “The administration has embarked on a massive infrastructure drive, with over 400 ongoing road projects nationwide, including the construction of the Lagos-Calabar superhighways that are also passing through Ondo State.

“Investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy is back. The stock market is enjoying an unprecedented boom. The economy is being diversified, with solid minerals playing a pivotal role.

“The government’s liberal educational loan policy has enrolled over one million students. Nigerians do not need to wait longer than one week to get a travel passport.

“The era of long queues at filling stations is gone, and the cost of living is gradually coming down, as evinced by the current price of foodstuffs in the market compared with December last year.”

Meanwhile, Olabimtan, who maintained that the local government, ward and unit coordinators’ state will soon be inaugurated, stated that the RHA is not for campaigning, adding that all it will do is disseminate truthful information and orientate the populace.

“The RHA is a nationwide initiative aimed at educating Nigerians about the federal government’s reforms and opportunities outlined in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. This outreach programme seeks to enhance public awareness regarding ongoing government interventions, ensuring that all Nigerians are well-informed about the opportunities accessible to them.”

“The RHA Project will play a vital role in fostering party outreach and mobilisation, establishing strong connections with All Progressives Congress (APC) structures across the country, from national leadership to state chapters, and down to local government officials and ward representatives.

“This network aims to strengthen party unity, maintain consistent messaging, and assist elected officials in effectively engaging with their communities by providing reliable information about federal government programmes.”