Tinubu convenes APC caucus in Aso Villa ahead of NEC, 2027 calculations

President Bola Tinubu is hosting a meeting of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as the ruling party intensifies internal consultations ahead of key political timelines.

The caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings were originally slated for December 15-16, 2025, but were rescheduled to Thursday and Friday, December 18-19, to accommodate wider participation and review emerging party priorities.

The National Caucus is composed of high-profile party figures, including the President and Vice President of Nigeria; former APC-affiliated presidents and vice presidents; sitting and former governors; National Assembly leaders; and zonal representatives.

Conventionally, the National Caucus meets ahead of the NEC-APC’s highest decision-making organ, whose statutory membership includes “the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairmen (North and South), National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Legal Adviser, National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer,” among other officials.

Party insiders at the venue describe today’s engagement as strategic and consultative, designed to reinforce cohesion, reaffirm internal discipline, and harmonise positions before the NEC convenes.

Participants are expected to deliberate on organisational priorities, state-level coordination, and the alignment of stakeholders across all geopolitical zones.

Though the agenda is broad, sources indicate that unifying senior party figures around shared goals remains central, particularly in the post-Buhari era, where symbolic gestures of continuity and stability are viewed as essential.

The presence of past officeholders is regarded as a confidence-building measure following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the year.

The meeting also provides a stabilising forum for senior actors to exchange perspectives, smooth internal frictions, and build consensus around political direction, especially as the party approaches the 2026 calendar, when primaries for the 2027 general elections are expected to commence.