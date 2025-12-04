Tinubu receives letters of credence from 17 ambassadors, 4 high commissioners

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Abuja, assured the global community that Nigeria remains committed to promoting peace, harmony, and prosperity across borders through strengthened partnerships to address emerging challenges.

The President made the remarks after receiving Letters of Credence from 17 ambassadors and four high commissioners at the Council Chamber of the State House.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu urged the diplomats to engage meaningfully with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on all areas of shared interest and mutual benefit, emphasising his open-door policy.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I warmly welcome you to the State House, and I congratulate you on your appointments as the official representatives of your respective countries.

Nigeria values the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership across all regions of the world. Your accreditation today reaffirms the depth of our bilateral ties and our shared commitment to expand cooperation and partnership in areas of mutual interest,” he said.

He stressed that the government remains focused on strengthening democratic institutions, driving economic reforms, and creating an enabling environment for investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

“We, therefore, encourage deeper engagements with Nigeria in trade, energy, agriculture, education, technology, defence cooperation and cultural exchange.

The global community faces evolving challenges: security threats, climate pressures, economic instability and humanitarian issues. Nigeria is ready to work closely with your governments to promote peace, stability and prosperity. As you begin your duty as partners, I assure you of the fullest cooperation of the government of Nigeria. My doors are open and remain open for constructive engagements, and I trust your tenure in Nigeria will be productive,” he added.

The Ambassador of Japan, Suzuki Hideo, who spoke on behalf of the other diplomats, described the presentation of Letters of Credence in Nigeria as both historic and remarkable, noting the country’s strategic position in ECOWAS and Africa.

“We are honoured and filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude to have presented our Letters of Credence today. It is a historic moment for us all as we embark on a new chapter in deepening relations among our various countries and with Nigeria. Mr President, I also want to express our profound admiration for your visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to economic transformation: Your bold reforms, being implemented to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal framework, attract investment and promote inclusiveness, are highly recognised. With keen interest, we also commend your recent effort to strengthen national security guided by the intensified counter-terrorism strategies,” he said.

Mr Hideo further noted Nigeria’s contributions to economic prosperity and political stability in ECOWAS and across Africa, adding, “Nigeria today stands as a beacon of resilience and promise.”

The ambassadors who presented their letters of credence included Mr Suzuki Hideo of Japan; Brah Mahamat of Chad; Rodolf Estime Lekogo of Gabon; Mehmet Poroy of Türkiye; Muhannad M.A. Alhammouri of Palestine; Felix Costales Artioda of Spain; Banbang Suharto of Indonesia; Ba Abdoulaaye Mamadou of Mauritania; Peter Guschelbauer of Austria; Thirapath Mongkolnavin of Thailand; Miah M.D. Mainul Kabir of Bangladesh; Anna Westerholm of Sweden; Tomas Vyprachticky of the Czech Republic; and John Ballout Jr. of Liberia.

Letters of Credence were also presented by Mr Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmod, High Commissioner of Ghana; Mr Abheshek Singh, High Commissioner of India; Mr Michal Cygan of Poland; Mr Roberto Mengoni of Italy; Mr Martins Podostavek of Slovakia; Mr Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja of Iran; and Mrs Juliette Bynoe Sutherland, Non-Resident High Commissioner of Barbados.