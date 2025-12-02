ECOWAS Parliament assures Community: ‘We are deliberating on your behalf’

In spite of the glaring challenges confronting the West African sub-region, the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament) has assured citizens that it is committed to their welfare and development.

The parliament gave the assurance yesterday as it began its 2025 Second Ordinary Session in Abuja. The parliament, therefore, called for unity, accountability, and deeper regional integration.

The Speaker of the Parliament, Honourable Mémounatou Ibrahima, described the gathering as a collective commitment to the ideals of regional cooperation, peace, and democratic governance.

Recalling the recent military coup in Guinea-Bissau as an unacceptable assault on democracy and a direct threat to regional stability, she said the attempted subversion of the people’s will, especially after a peaceful and orderly electoral process, cannot be tolerated.

“In line with ECOWAS’ principle of zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government, I strongly condemn the unlawful seizure of power in Guinea-Bissau. The ECOWAS Parliament fully aligns itself with the decisions taken by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“We stand resolutely with the people of Guinea-Bissau. Their voices, expressed clearly and peacefully at the ballot box, must be respected. We will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that democracy is not only restored but safeguarded,” she held.

In his remarks, the First Deputy Speaker, Jibrin Barau, said parliamentarians have remained committed to the noble mission of representing the people, deliberating on their behalf, and defending their interests, which, according to him, has contributed towards a more united, prosperous, and sustainable West Africa.

He noted that pursuant to Article 17 of the Supplementary Act relating to the Enhancement of the Powers of the ECOWAS Parliament, parliamentarians are mandated to consider the draft community budget, render opinions, and, where necessary, propose amendments to ensure their alignment with the objectives of the community, which he said calls for diligence, courage, and foresight.

Hon. Barau further disclosed a packed agenda, including the 25th Anniversary of the Parliament, the 2026 Community Budget, key committee reports, and engagements with institutional partners, describing the items as underscoring parliament’s central role in shaping the future of the region.

Reflecting on the silver jubilee, Barau paid tribute to the originators, whose visions and courage gave birth to the ECOWAS institution, stressing that the milestone was, rather, a moment of assessment of the progress made in order to reinforce cohesion across member states.

“For a quarter of a century, our parliament has stood as a symbol of the people’s representation at the regional level, providing a forum where citizens’ voices are heard, democratic oversight is enhanced, and regional integration is continuously deepened.

“Over the next few days, we shall celebrate this milestone with the dignity, gratitude, and renewed commitment it deserves, mindful that our legacy will be judged by the future generations of West Africans,” he said.

Commending Côte d’Ivoire for the peaceful presidential election and congratulating President Alassane Ouattara, Barau, however, condemned the coup in Guinea-Bissau, describing it as an unacceptable assault on democracy and a direct threat to regional stability.

“Looking ahead, the Republic of Guinea prepares to hold its first presidential election on December 28 following the 2021 military takeover. This moment represents a decisive step toward the full restoration of constitutional order.

“I commend the government and people of Guinea for their resilience throughout this transition and for their steadfast commitment to the agreed ECOWAS roadmap. Their determination to return to democratic governance is both courageous and inspiring. ECOWAS stands firmly beside the people of Guinea as they move toward unity, stability, and democratic renewal.

“However, even as we celebrate these advances, we have been confronted with deeply troubling developments in Guinea-Bissau. The recent military coup is an unacceptable assault on democracy and a direct threat to regional stability.

“This attempted subversion of the people’s will, especially after a peaceful and orderly electoral process, cannot be tolerated. In line with ECOWAS’ principle of zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government, I strongly condemn the unlawful seizure of power in Guinea-Bissau.”

Barau also admonished that insecurity, economic pressures, climate change impacts, and fragile transitions demand coordinated and united action in the region, stressing the responsibility of the Parliament to promote dialogue, inclusive governance, and peace.

“While we celebrate the democratic gains mentioned above, we must also acknowledge the enormity of the persistent challenges within our community, namely insecurity, economic crises, effects of climate change, and fragile democratic transitions, as sadly demonstrated by the recent situation in Guinea-Bissau.

“These challenges call for collective action. In the face of these challenges, our response must be coordinated, united, and firmly based on the principles of regional integration.

“As the representative body of the people of West Africa, the ECOWAS Parliament must continue to assume its leadership role in formulating solutions, promoting dialogue, inclusive governance, and supporting our Member States in their relentless quest for peace, democracy, and prosperity,” Barau said.

As the session kicked off, he called for a renewed commitment to building a region where democracy thrives, peace is sustainable, and people prosper.

“The future of our region depends not only on the decisions we make but also on the courage with which we act to ensure that these decisions resonate meaningfully with our people.”