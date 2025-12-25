Trump announces US strikes on terrorists in Nigeria

United States President Donald Trump said US forces conducted deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in northwestern Nigeria, and vowed more attacks if the militants keep killing Christians.

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding that “the Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes.”

Trump stated that the Department of War “executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper.”

The US president wished everyone Merry Christmas, “including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

A Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani has welcomed recent airstrikes against terrorist targets in Northwest Nigeria, describing them as a “conscionable action”, while cautioning against excessive reliance on foreign military intervention.

The strikes, carried out in coordination with United States forces, were confirmed by Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said his administration had executed deadly operations against Islamic State elements targeting civilians, particularly Christians.

“If actually, the military strikes against the terrorists’ targets in the northwestern part of Nigeria were a joint operation with the ‘Nigerian Authorities’, as posted by the US AFRICOM on their verified X handle, then it’s a conscionable action,” Sani said in a statement shared on his verified X handle.

He described terrorist groups operating in Nigeria as “cancerous cells” and emphasised that their attacks do not target a single religious group. “The narrative that the evil terrorists only target one faith remains absolutely false and misleading,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has clarified that Nigeria not only provided the intelligence that led to the recent United States airstrike on terrorist targets within the country but also formally authorised the operation before it was carried out.

Speaking on Channels Television, Tuggar explained that the strike was the outcome of ongoing security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, stressing that it was conducted with Nigeria’s consent and was not influenced by religious considerations.

“It’s Nigeria that provided the intelligence. I was on the phone yesterday for 19 minutes with Secretary of State Marco Rubio of the United States. We spoke extensively, and we agreed that I was going to speak with President Tinubu for President Tinubu to give the go-ahead,” he said.

Tuggar added that the agreement included a joint communication strategy to ensure clarity about the nature of the operation.