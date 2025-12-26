US airstrikes risk turning Nigeria into theatre of war — Gumi

Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has raised concerns over Nigeria’s security collaboration with the United States, saying that recent airstrikes targeting terrorist camps in the Northwest could turn the country into a theatre of war.

Reacting to reports of US-backed precision airstrikes, Gumi acknowledged that eliminating terrorists is an Islamic obligation but argued that such operations must be carried out by “clean and holy hands”, not by foreign forces whose military record, he said, includes civilian casualties.

“This is the mistake Nigeria has made. Terrorists don’t fight terrorists in truth; they may only kill innocent people and have ulterior motives behind the drama of fighting ‘terror’.

“As a principle, no nation should allow its land to be a theatre of war. And no nation should allow its neighbours to be their enemies. If Nigeria wants military assistance, China, Turkey, and Pakistan can do the job effectively,” the cleric said.

The scholar cautioned that Nigeria risks repeating a strategic mistake by allowing foreign powers to lead counter-terrorism operations.

Gumi also warned that the framing of US involvement as protection for Christians could inflame religious tensions and undermine national cohesion.

He urged the government to consider alternative military partners such as China, Turkey, and Pakistan, which he described as neutral, and insisted that airstrikes alone would not defeat terrorism.

Raising concerns over the location and timing of the strikes, Gumi described the attacks in Sokoto, a predominantly Muslim area with no imminent threat, as “symbolic”, questioning the true intent behind the operations.

He said, “The US involvement in Nigeria will attract the real anti-US forces, making our land the theatre of war. The USA’s involvement in Nigeria, citing coming to ‘protect Christians’, will ultimately polarise our nation and infringe on our sovereignty.

“Nigeria should halt all military cooperation with the USA immediately because of its imperial tendencies worldwide and seek the help of those neutral countries mentioned. Nigerians are too educated to be played with. This is going to be a 2027 campaign discourse.

“Meanwhile, dropping a few bombs here and there cannot tackle the menace of terror; they need serious military on the ground, which, if we are serious, we have enough men to do that. We call on all villages affected to upload videos and pictures of any casualties involved.

“The attacks are symbolic of a harbinger neo-Crusade war against Islam. Attack on Sokoto, where 90 per cent are Muslim with no imminent danger of terror, while the real threat is in Maiduguri and on a Christmas Eve, with the claim of protecting against Christian genocide, says a lot. We believe the terror is manufactured and sustained by the same people claiming to fight it.”

The Federal Government, however, defended the cooperation, stating through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that all counter-terrorism efforts respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, international law, and the protection of civilian lives, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

The ministry added that terrorist violence against any group remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security, reaffirming that structured intelligence sharing and strategic coordination with international partners, including the US, is part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorism in the country.