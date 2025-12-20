US suspends green card, citizenship processing for Nigerians

The United States government has suspended the processing of green card and citizenship applications submitted by Nigerians following Nigeria’s inclusion in an expanded list of countries facing immigration restrictions under a new directive by President Donald Trump.

According to a report by CBS News, a US government official confirmed that the Trump administration has instructed the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to halt the consideration of immigration petitions from nationals of countries newly placed under the administration’s expanded travel restrictions, citing national security concerns and an ongoing review of vetting procedures.

The directive follows a presidential proclamation signed earlier in the week, which further restricts entry into the United States for nationals of countries described as presenting “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that, according to the White House, pose risks to US national security and public safety.

Nigeria is among 15 additional countries subjected to partial travel restrictions under the latest proclamation. While the measures stop short of a full entry ban, immigration officials confirmed that the suspension applies to green card and citizenship applications filed by affected nationals during the review period.

President Trump had previously, on October 31, designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” following allegations of widespread violence against Christian communities. The administration has linked the designation to broader concerns about governance, security, and information-sharing with US authorities.

Under the new policy, countries placed under a full travel ban include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, Laos, and Sierra Leone. Nations facing partial restrictions include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The proclamation also builds on earlier restrictions announced in June, which had already limited immigration processing for nationals of several countries. In the latest round, Laos and Sierra Leone were upgraded from partial restrictions to a full ban, prompting USCIS to extend the suspension of immigration benefits, including lawful permanent residency and naturalisation applications.

Previously affected countries remain subject to similar measures. These include Afghanistan, Burundi, Chad, Cuba, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Yemen, and Venezuela.

US officials said the suspension would remain in force pending the outcome of a comprehensive review of screening and vetting processes, although no timeline has been provided for its completion. “The review is aimed at ensuring the integrity of the US immigration system,” the official was quoted as saying.

The decision is expected to affect thousands of Nigerians currently seeking permanent residency or citizenship in the United States, adding uncertainty to migration pathways at a time of already tightened global immigration controls.