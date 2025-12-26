Use APC’s broom to sweep away corruption, Abure tells Tinubu

Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, in his Christmas message, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive steps against corruption, warning that no government can endure without tackling graft head-on.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, on Friday, December 26, 2025, Abure criticised Nigeria’s ruling class for what he described as a lack of empathy and selflessness, arguing that resources cornered by a few individuals could have been deployed to improve schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

“Nigeria can only get better when leaders have empathy for the common Nigerians by exhibiting selflessness. This will bring to an end primitive acquisition of wealth by a few individuals, resources that would have helped in putting needed infrastructure, building schools and hospitals, amongst others,” he said.

Abure urged Tinubu to act against corruption using the symbol of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I call on President Tinubu to use the broom, which is his party’s logo, to sweep away corruption in the country because no government can survive until corruption is fought to a standstill,” he declared.

He drew parallels with the humility and sacrifice of Jesus Christ, noting that such qualities were largely absent in contemporary Nigerian leadership.

“Until leaders of today imbibe the sacrificial attributes of our founding fathers, including Malam Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Malam Aminu Kano, amongst others, Nigeria will continue to struggle,” he warned.

Against the backdrop of public concern over insecurity, Abure also commended security agencies for their efforts during the festive season.

“I praise the gallantry efforts of our servicemen, the State Security Services and every other paramilitary group for ensuring that peace prevails within this season,” he said, adding that the military must be adequately motivated to sustain its operations.

Abure further urged Nigerians to pray for improved security and governance, stressing that progress could only be achieved when leaders demonstrate empathy and selflessness in service to the people.