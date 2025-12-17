Alaafin to install Seyi Tinubu as Okanlomo weeks after Ooni honoured Sanusi

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, is set to install the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland.

The installation ceremony is scheduled to be held in Oyo town on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The event is expected to draw traditional rulers, political figures, business leaders, and other dignitaries from across the South-West.

The development comes weeks after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, installed Ibadan-based businessman, Prince Dotun Sanusi, as the Okanlomo Oodua in Ile-Ife.

That ceremony had sparked debates within traditional and cultural circles, particularly around the use of titles that appear to have regional or pan-Yoruba significance.

The planned installation has also revived an earlier disagreement between the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife over the authority to confer titles that extend beyond individual towns or kingdoms.

Following the installation of Sanusi in Ile-Ife, the Alaafin, through his media aide, Bode Durojaye, had issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding a retraction of the title.

At the time, the Oyo monarch argued that the Ooni of Ife did not have the authority to proclaim or approve titles covering the entirety of Yorubaland.

He maintained that such actions could create confusion within the traditional institution and undermine long-established hierarchies among Yoruba monarchs.

Although the ultimatum expired without any public retraction, the disagreement has continued to generate discussions among historians, traditional leaders and members of the public.

Some have called for clearer boundaries on the use of traditional titles, while others see the recent installations as largely symbolic honours reflecting modern influence and philanthropy.

Seyi Tinubu, a lawyer and entrepreneur, has in recent years maintained a visible presence across the South-West, particularly through youth-focused engagements, social initiatives, and political mobilisation.

He is also known for accompanying the President on several public and political outings, often drawing attention for his outreach activities among young people.

The planned installation places him among a long list of individuals who have received traditional titles from the Alaafin of Oyo, a monarch historically known for recognising figures considered to have contributed to the development, unity or cultural relevance of Yorubaland.

Neither the palace of the Ooni of Ife nor representatives of Prince Dotun Sanusi have issued fresh statements in response to the latest development.

As Oyo town prepares to host the ceremony, all eyes will be on how the Alaafin’s decision shapes ongoing conversations about authority, tradition, and modern influence within Yorubaland’s revered royal institutions.