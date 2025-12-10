Olubadan to elevate Makinde, Dotun Sanusi, Akin Alabi, others on Friday

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, is set to elevate nine chiefs in the Otun Olubadan line on Friday, in a ceremony that will reaffirm the long-standing structure and prestige of Ibadan’s traditional council.

The promotions, which range from the Jagun rank to the revered Ayingun title, mark another significant step in the orderly succession system for which the Olubadan chieftaincy hierarchy is widely respected.

According to a statement by the Olubadan’s Media Aide, Adeola Oloko, the ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Oke-Aremo Palace, with members of the Olubadan-in-Council in attendance.

The event is expected to attract notable personalities, traditional chiefs, and prominent indigenes, underscoring its importance in the cultural and traditional life of Ibadanland.

Among those scheduled for elevation is Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, an Ibadan-based lawyer and elder brother to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde. He will move from the rank of Aare Onibon to Gbonka Olubadan—placing him further along the respected Olubadan succession ladder.

His elevation is viewed as both recognition of his contributions to the community and a testament to the integrity of the age-long hierarchical system.

Equally prominent is Chief Dotun Sanusi, renowned engineer, businessman, and owner of Ilaji Resorts. Sanusi—whose philanthropic footprint and investments in tourism and sports development have earned him widespread acclaim—will rise from Ajia to Bada Olubadan. His elevation is expected to consolidate his influence within the traditional structure while reflecting his growing stature in Ibadan affairs.

Also to be promoted is the federal lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency, Chief Akin Alabi. The entrepreneur-turned-legislator will progress from Jagun to Ajia Olubadan, further positioning him within the respected chieftaincy ranks and aligning with the tradition of honouring Ibadan sons making significant national impact.

However, the palace announced that the promotion from Mogaji to Jagun, usually the starting point for entry into the Otun line, has been put on hold until further notice. No reason was provided, though palace sources suggest the decision may be tied to administrative considerations within the council.

Other chiefs slated for elevation include Chief Dauda Kolawole Gbadamosi, who will move from Aare Ago to Ayingun Olubadan; Chief William Oyeleke Akande, who will rise from Lagunna to Aare Ago Olubadan; Chief Oluyinka Akande, who will advance from Oota to Lagunna Olubadan; Chief Olufemi Taofeek Ogunwale, who will move from Aare-Egbe Omo to Oota Olubadan; Chief Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin, who will shift from Gbonka to Aare-Egbe Omo Olubadan; and Chief Abiola Iyiola Anlamole, who will progress from Bada to Aare Onibon Olubadan.

Friday’s ceremony is expected to reinforce the stability and continuity that define the Ibadan chieftaincy system, which progresses strictly by seniority. For many indigenes, the event is not only a celebration of individual milestones but also a reaffirmation of a tradition that has shaped Ibadan’s leadership structure for generations.