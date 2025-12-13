Anioma Ottawa Christmas soiree honours Osiagwu, others

The Anioma community in Canada’s capital region recently gathered for its yearly Christmas party with a blend of festive cheer and solemn remembrance, as distinguished members were honoured for their service to their community.

Founded in 2018, Anioma Ottawa has become a cornerstone of cultural life in the region, hosting yearly picnics and Christmas parties that showcase Anioma traditions through music, dance, and the symbolic display of akwa ocha (white cloth), emblematic of Anioma identity. This year’s celebration reaffirmed the community’s commitment to honouring excellence, preserving heritage, and inspiring future generations across borders.

Held in Ottawa, the event recognised the late broadcaster, Joy Osiagwu, alongside Michael Mosindi, the late treasurer of the association, and several founding executive members whose leadership helped establish Anioma Ottawa as a vibrant cultural hub.

Osiagwu, a former Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) newscaster and respected media consultant with the Nigeria High Commission in Canada, passed away in November 2024 in Abuja during a brief illness. She was remembered for her pioneering work in journalism and her dedication to strengthening ties between Nigeria and Canada.

Over two decades, she built a distinguished career in broadcasting across Nigeria and North America, covering United Nations sessions in New York, global migration conferences, and documenting the activities of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in Canada and the United States. She also chronicled the work of African community associations, amplifying voices that often went unheard.

Her award was presented by community elder and businessman, Tony Onwuachi, to her husband, Kenneth Osiagwu, in recognition of her dedication to journalism and cultural advocacy. The citation described her as a trailblazer whose voice carried the dignity of her people and whose legacy continues to inspire.

Related News

One speaker reflected: “Joy’s voice carried the dignity of our people; her award tonight ensures that her legacy continues to inspire.”

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of Ambassador Abba Zanna, Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to Canada, consular officer, Ibrahim Narai, reminded guests of the fragility of life, exemplified by Osiagwu’s passing.

Ambassador Zanna commended her warmth and service, noting that the High Commission had named a hall in her honour — The Joy Osiagwu Conference Hall.

Other honourees included Mrs. Onyisi Otiono, founder and president of Anioma Ottawa; Mrs. Bridget Ofili, social secretary; and Ifeyinwa Eyeoyobi, who has served as secretary and financial secretary.

Otiono announced plans to expand the association’s cultural programming to include exhibitions and youth mentorship initiatives, emphasing that honouring leaders like Osiagwu is not only about remembrance but also about inspiring future generations.