Art Ministry to host Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival for Detty December

The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, in collaboration with Irabor Creative Minds, has announced that the inaugural Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival will take place from December 16-17, 2025, at the Cricket Pitch of the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival is a commitment to harnessing the power of art, culture, and tourism to drive economic growth, job creation, and national unity.

The Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Esq., made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday. Musawa said that the festival, jointly organised with Irabor Creative Minds, aims to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and boundless creativity.

She disclosed that Lagos was chosen as the host city due to its reputation as a hub of cultural and creative excellence.

“Detty December is a popular cultural event originating from Lagos, and the federal government will provide all necessary support to ensure a safe, beautiful, and culturally enriching experience for the international community and lovers of culture and creativity

“This will be a bigger Detty December, and we envision a future where the Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival becomes a premier cultural event, attracting visitors from around the world to experience the richness of Nigerian culture.”

The Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Irabor Creative Minds, Jude Irabor Uwagbai, assured participants of their security, stating that the organisation is working with Lagos State’s Lion Building Police to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

He also disclosed that the festival will also serve as an avenue to train school students in art and craft and empower Nigerian youths in celebrating and marketing Nigerian heritage.

“We are working with Lagos State’s Lion Building Police to ensure the safety of all participants. We are inviting the world to Lagos, Nigeria to come and experience our culture. The festival will also allow students to learn how to create art pieces and crafts that celebrate Nigerian heritage,” he stated.