FG endorses Omoge Asa Cultural Pageantry

The Federal Government has formally endorsed the Omoge Asa Cultural Pageantry, describing the initiative as a vital platform for cultural preservation, youth empowerment and the promotion of national pride among young Nigerians.

The endorsement was conveyed by the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, in an official letter addressed to the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Lead City University, Ibadan, Professor Anjola Robbin, who is also the convener of the Omoge Asa Cultural Pageantry.

The second edition of the cultural programme, which was held in 2025, also enjoyed the endorsement of the Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, and Osun State Governments. The third edition is slated for April 16, 2026. The initiative is being supported by Academy Suites, Ibadan.

In the letter, the Minister expressed the Federal Ministry of Youth Development’s full goodwill to the organisers of the pageantry, noting that the initiative stands out as a vibrant symbol of identity, creativity, and purposeful youth engagement.

He described Omoge Asa as a platform that reflects Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity while providing young women with opportunities to grow intellectually, socially and economically.

“As a nation blessed with profound cultural diversity, it is our responsibility to preserve, promote and celebrate the heritage that binds us,” the Minister stated. He added that Omoge Asa fulfils this responsibility by offering young women a dignified platform to showcase their cultural intelligence, leadership qualities, artistic depth and commitment to community development.

Olawande stressed that the initiative transcends the conventional idea of a beauty pageant, describing it instead as a cultural movement that strengthens national identity and encourages young people to embrace their roots with confidence and pride.

According to him, Omoge Asa plays a critical role in reshaping youth engagement with culture by placing value on tradition, intellect, creativity and social impact.

The Minister further noted that the pageantry aligns strongly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in the areas of youth creativity, cultural innovation, community development and economic empowerment. He explained that by spotlighting tradition through fashion, language, performance, and storytelling, the Omoge Asa platform contributes meaningfully to national efforts to build a generation of culturally grounded, socially responsible, and globally competitive young Nigerians.

He also lauded the organisers for their consistency, vision and commitment to excellence, heritage preservation and youth development.

Olawande described their dedication to nurturing emerging talents while showcasing the richness of Nigeria’s cultural identity as timely and highly commendable.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, I extend best wishes for a successful and impactful edition of the Omoge Asa Cultural Pageantry,” the Minister said, expressing optimism that the initiative would continue to inspire unity, pride and renewed appreciation for the beauty of Nigerian heritage.

Professor Anjola Robbin, the convener of Omoge Asa and Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Lead City University, Ibadan, has been widely recognised for her role in promoting cultural education and youth empowerment through creative platforms. Under Prof. Robbin’s leadership, who is the Akoni Birin Oodua, the pageantry has evolved into a respected cultural initiative that prioritises intellectual depth, entrepreneurship and community impact alongside cultural expression.

Omoge Asa Cultural Pageantry celebrates African heritage while empowering young women drawn from universities, polytechnics and colleges across Southwest Nigeria.