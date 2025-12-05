‘Effective cross-border transport system key to AfCFTA success’

A former acting director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Luqman Mamudu, said West Africa’s ability to fully harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and deepen regional integration hinges on the establishment of an effective and seamless cross-border transportation system.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian on the state of cross-border mobility along corridors such as the Lagos–Abidjan route, Mamudu noted that efficient transport networks were at the heart of AfCFTA’s objectives, particularly in driving intra-African trade, boosting industrial output and strengthening economic linkages among the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) members.

Mamudu , who is also the Managing Partner at Transtech Industrial Consulting Nigeria, explained that a streamlined border system would enable easier movement of agricultural produce, consumer goods, and manufactured products across the region, helping member countries, especially Nigeria, to take advantage of their idle industrial capacity.

With improved logistics, he said, Nigeria could churn out and export massive volumes of fast-moving consumer goods, thereby stimulating job creation and diversifying regional economies.

Mamudu warned, however, that despite its enormous potential, West Africa’s cross-border transport environment remained fraught with bottlenecks that undermined the AfCFTA agenda.

These, according to him, included multiple roadside checks, excessive delays at borders, inconsistent enforcement of regulations, and widespread informal levies and extortion that raise transaction costs for traders.

He said: “This cross-border transportation presents a mix of significant opportunities and chronic challenges. It’s an opportunity because it is vital for regional economic integration and the success of AfCFTA. For instance, the Lagos–Abidjan route will facilitate substantial intra-regional trade of agricultural produce, some Consumer Goods and others.

“The subregion, especially Nigeria, has idle manufacturing installed capacities to churn out massive volumes of fast-moving consumer goods. This will diversify economies with increased employment. Reliable road networks will generally boost regional commerce and supply chain efficiency.”

Mamudu added that language barriers, varying regulatory standards, and poor road quality on critical routes continued to slow down movement and weaken the competitiveness of regional trade.

To unlock AfCFTA’s full benefits, Mamudu advocated a comprehensive overhaul of the region’s border management system.

He emphasised the need for a single window digital platform to synchronise customs and immigration checks, drastically cut down paperwork and eliminate unnecessary physical interactions.

Implementing such a platform, he posited, would speed up trade flows and strengthen confidence among regional traders.

Mamudu further called for a one-stop border post arrangement, where customs and immigration procedures for both countries were completed in a single location, instead of repeated checks at multiple points.

This, he argued, would remove illegal checkpoints and reduce corruption while enhancing the efficiency of the Lagos–Abidjan and other strategic trade corridors.

On infrastructure, he noted that constructing new highways was unnecessary, but canvassed for urgent rehabilitation and consistent maintenance of existing regional routes to reduce travel time and lower vehicle operating costs.

He recommended the deployment of real-time electronic cargo tracking and monitoring systems by ECOWAS to improve security, transparency, and predictability along the corridors.

Mamudu stressed that only through these coordinated policy, infrastructural and technological reforms could West Africa achieve a truly functional cross-border transport system.

“I am aware of extensive ECOWAS protocols on free movement, but I doubt that there has been vigorous enforcement. I align with some who have proposed a one-stop border post where customs and immigration processes are completed rather than repeated at all border posts along the corridor. This will eliminate illegal checkpoints,” he said.