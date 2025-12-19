FRSC to intensify campaign against drunk driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, in partnership with Pernod Ricard Nigeria, has intensified its campaign against drunk driving as the state enters the high-traffic ember months, a period often associated with increased road crashes.

Speaking at the 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitisation Campaign town hall held in Lagos, the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, warned that alcohol-induced impairment remained one of the most dangerous contributors to fatal crashes in Lagos and across the country.

Hamzat, represented by Deputy Corps Commander Edith Eluka, said the collaboration was part of sustained efforts to reduce preventable deaths and promote safer driving behaviour during the festive period.

He noted that Lagos remained particularly susceptible to alcohol-related crashes due to its vibrant nightlife, high vehicle density and extensive daily commuting patterns.

“Alcohol impairs judgment, slows reaction time, reduces coordination, and increases risk-taking behavior. Even small quantities of alcohol can significantly compromise driving ability,” he said.

With the theme: ‘Take Responsibility for Your Safety – Don’t Drink and Drive,’ Hamzat stressed that the corps was committed to correcting misconceptions about ember month crashes.

Hamzat added that enforcement and public education remained central to the corps’ strategy, particularly as rising violations continued to pose risks on Lagos highways.

He maintained that between January and September 2025, the command recorded 298 road crashes, while arresting thousands of motorists for offences, including overloading, driving without a valid licence, and attempted bribery.

Furthermore, the Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Michael Ehindero, said the partnership underscored the company’s commitment to promoting responsible alcohol consumption and reducing impaired driving.

He described road crashes as a public health issue that affects real families and communities, not just statistical figures.

Ehindero explained that the initiative aligned with Pernod Ricard’s sustainability and responsibility roadmap, particularly its emphasis on responsible hosting under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health and well-being.

He expressed hope that future crash data would reflect the impact of ongoing advocacy.

Ehindero called for broad support from road users, civil society, security agencies, and the media in amplifying the message, particularly as travel activity peaks in December.