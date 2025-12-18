FRSC launches Operation Zero Special Patrol to ensure safe Yuletide in Rivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Rivers State Command, has launched a special patrol operation, dubbed “Operation Zero Special Patrol”, to ensure safe and seamless Yuletide celebrations for residents of the state.

Chief Route Commander Doris Ebor, Sector Public Education Officer (speo) of the State, announced in a statement on Tuesday that the operation, which began on Monday, December 15, 2025, and will run through January 15, 2026, involves the deployment of over 1,019 personnel, 15 patrol vans, one heavy-duty tow truck, and 400 Special Marshals across the state.

According to Ebor, the operation aims to ensure a safe and enjoyable festive period for motorists and pedestrians alike. To achieve this, the FRSC has set up a Situation Room at its State Headquarters to monitor activities across the state in real time, gather and disseminate relevant information to field commands and stakeholders, and facilitate prompt responses and coordination.

She noted that the Traffic control measures will be put in place at various traffic-prone areas to ensure the free flow of traffic on Rivers State highways.

She said: “The FRSC has also identified several offences that will be targeted during the operation, including distracted driving, dangerous driving, overspeeding, road obstructions, overloading, and violations of seatbelt and child restraint laws.

“Other offences include lack of a passenger manifest, operation of mechanically unfit vehicles, and non-compliance with safety regulations concerning vehicle latching and twist-locking systems.”

She added: “The various Unit Commanding officers in the state have been instructed to coordinate with key stakeholders, including the military, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, to secure logistical and security support for effective enforcement.

“Additional partners in the operation include the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), state traffic management agencies, non-governmental organisations, ambulance service providers, the National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNES), the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, and the Federal Fire Service.”

The FRSC is urging motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and comply with traffic regulations during the festive period, saying that the safety of road users is their top priority.

In other news, the Adamawa State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has dismissed a viral social media report alleging that its personnel seized a Police Hilux van within the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdulrahman H. Tukur, on Thursday, the FRSC described the claim as “false, baseless, and entirely misleading.”

According to the statement, no Police vehicle, Hilux or otherwise, was seized, impounded or detained by FRSC operatives at any time.

The Command emphasised that it maintains a cordial and professional relationship with the Nigeria Police Force in Adamawa State, noting that both agencies continue to work closely to ensure public safety and national security.

The FRSC further suggested that the viral report appears to be a deliberate attempt to sow discord and disrupt the cooperation between security agencies in the state.

The Command urged members of the public to disregard the misinformation and avoid circulating unverified claims that could create unnecessary tension.

The FRSC reaffirmed its commitment to road safety administration, traffic management and public enlightenment, carried out with professionalism and respect for inter-agency collaboration.