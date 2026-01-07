MSSN Lagos hosts thousands of students at 115th Islamic Vacation Course

L-R: Kamoldeen Abiona, President of Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit; Chief Financial Officer of MTN Nigeria, Modupe Kadiri; and Member, House of Representatives, Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda, at the just-concluded 115th Islamic Vacation Course organised by MSSN Lagos.

About 6,000 Muslim students from across Lagos State gathered recently for the 115th Islamic Vacation Course organised by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria Lagos State Area Unit, an annual programme aimed at combining religious instruction with academic and personal development.

Held under the theme Global Realities: Eternal Values, the programme focused on how young people can navigate modern social and economic pressures while remaining grounded in ethical and spiritual principles. Organisers described the camp as a forum for reflection, learning and preparation for leadership roles within society.

Among those who addressed participants was Fuad Kayode Laguda, who represents Surulere Constituency I in the House of Representatives. Speaking on the importance of mentorship, he urged students to seek guidance from experienced individuals as they plan their academic and professional paths. He also encouraged young people to take civic responsibility seriously, arguing that meaningful change requires participation rather than disengagement.

The role of discipline and personal standards was highlighted by MTN Nigeria Chief Financial Officer Modupe Kadiri, who cautioned against what she described as a growing preference for convenience over commitment. She stressed that sustained learning and attention to detail are increasingly necessary in a competitive global environment, particularly for young professionals preparing to enter the workforce.

Earlier, the Amir of MSSN Lagos, Kamoldeen Abiona, said the choice of theme reflected the need for stable values in an uncertain world. He also drew attention to infrastructural gaps at the Noforija campsite, noting ongoing efforts to complete additional facilities, including accommodation and worship spaces, to support future programmes.

Other speakers included the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, and education consultant Dr Zafaran Adeniyi, both of whom encouraged students to remain resilient and focused despite economic and social challenges. Former MSSN Lagos Amir, Dr Saheed Ashafa, emphasised the role of knowledge and unity in addressing modern problems, while Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Ibrahim spoke on constructive civic engagement, drawing lessons from Islamic history.

Organisers said security was prioritised throughout the programme, with personnel drawn from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force present at the campsite.

The Islamic Vacation Course, which has been held for decades, remains one of the largest student-focused faith programmes in the state. MSSN Lagos said the gathering reflects continued interest among young people in combining academic ambition with moral responsibility as they prepare for future leadership roles.