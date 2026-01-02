MUSWEN celebrates retired official, Professor Muslih Yahya

Last week, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) held a send-off/appreciation ceremony for its immediate past Executive Secretary, Prof. Muslih Tayo Yahya, at its expansive Ibadan Secretariat.

The President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo was ably assisted at the ceremony by his two deputies, Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti and Alhaji Thabit Adewale Sonaike. Also in attendance were the pioneer Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Prof. D. O. S. Noibi; Prof. Lateefah Durosinmi, Chairperson of the MUSWEN Committee on Women Affairs; and Prof. Muibi Opeloye, Chairman of the Mediation and Reconciliation Committee.

Prof DOS Noibi, who traced the growth and evolution of MUSWEN, thanked Allah for guiding the tenure of the retiring ES over the last six years. Alhaji Oladejo described the retired Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, as someone who served MUSWEN with humility, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to unity.

“He listened attentively, acted thoughtfully and consistently placed the interest of the Ummah above personal comfort,” Alhaji Oladejo said.

“This ceremony is therefore not simply a farewell, it is a collective expression of love, respect and appreciation for a devoted servant of the ummah and a family that shared him selflessly.”

Alhaji Oladejo, who described Prof. Yahya as a man who has won his deep respect, said the ceremony carries mixed emotions; joy, gratitude, reflection and a gentle sense of nostalgia.

“Allah says in the Qur’an 55V60: ‘Is there any reward for goodness except goodness?’ Today, we gather to appreciate goodness with goodness,” he said. “As he enters a new phase of life, we pray that Allah accepts Prof. Yahya’s service as an act of ibadah, forgives his shortcomings and multiplies his rewards. We also pray earnestly for his wife and children- that Allah grants them good health, peace of mind, continued unity and abundant barakah.”

In his sermon, Prof. Oloyede Abdur-Rahman, immediate past Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, said the main challenge that Nigerians face as a people was because of a lack of belief in the hereafter.

He called on Muslim leaders to address the education gap between Muslims and Christians and also ensure that more Muslim youth are supported with entrepreneurial skills so that they could be more useful members of the society.

Speaking on behalf of the MUSWEN Secretariat, Alhaji Wakil Olaniyi noted that Prof. Yahya assumed office as the Executive secretary in November 2019 at a critical period in the life of MUSWEN.

“From the very first day, he demonstrated uncommon calm, clarity of purpose, and deep commitment to the ideals of the organisation. To us, the staff, he was not just an administrator, but a mentor, teacher, and father figure.

“One of Prof. Yahya’s most outstanding qualities was his open-door leadership style. He listened attentively, encouraged constructive dialogue, and carried staff along in decision-making.

“He placed great emphasis on discipline, professionalism, and integrity, while also showing understanding and compassion. He corrected with wisdom, guided with patience, and always sought solutions rather than blame.

“Under his leadership, staff capacity was strengthened, administrative processes were improved, and the Secretariat became more organised and responsive.

“Prof. Yahya also consistently reminded us that MUSWEN is not just an institution, not only a place of work, not only a paycheck, but an amanah (trust), an opportunity to serve Allah, that must be handled with sincerity, transparency, and fear of Allah.”

Prof. Noibi praised the leadership for moving MUSWEN higher over the last 17 years of its existence. He commended Prof. Yahya for his contribution to the growth of the Ummah and the association.

In his contribution, Alhaji Ebiti described the event as a gathering of gratitude. He urged Prof. Yahya not to retire but to embrace fresh challenges. He also advised Muslims to return to the true faith, saying with prayers, no challenges would be too onerous.

Prof. Opeloye described Prof. Yahya as an exceptional Arabic scholar and administrator who has brought stability and growth to MUSWEN.

Prof. Yahya in his response thanked MUSWEN for the support he received while in office. He promised to continue to work for the progress of the organisation and Muslim population in general.

The new Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Prof. Wole Abbas, thanked his predecessor for his years of service and promised to build on the legacy.

Gifts were subsequently presented to the retired official by MUSWEN and some of its affiliate organizations such as FOMWAN.