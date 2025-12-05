NASFAT inaugurates Iba branch, tasks excos on da’wah of impact

Chairman of the newly inaugurated Iba branch of NASFAT, Ustaz Mubashiru Ayinde (middle) flanked by other officials and guests during the inauguration.

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has inaugurated a new branch of the Society in Iba, bringing the total branches of the Society to 215 across the world.

The formal inauguration, held last weekend at Iba, themed: ‘Reviving The Light of (Ihsan): The Role of The Organisations In Excellence, Accountability And Community Renewal’, was graced by members of the NASFAT Zonal Coordinating Council (NAZOCC).

Speaking at the event, NASFAT Vice President II, and Chairman, NASFAT Zonal Coordinating Council, Moruf Ajiroba, said that the Society operates through a three-tier structure comprising the national executive, zonal executives, and branches.

According to him, every new location begins as a group and must undergo a developmental phase lasting one to two years before qualifying to become a branch.

He further explained that before a group must transition to a branch, members must understand the organisation’s operations and expectations.

“What we did yesterday was the induction. Today is the ceremonial aspect, where we present them with their staff of office and certificate of inauguration,” he said.

He said that with their new status, inaugurated branch gains full privileges, including the right to nominate members to serve in zonal and national executive roles which is not extended to groups.

“Now that they are now a full-fledge branch of NASFAT, they can now look around if they see any property they want to buy and we give them such approval. They also enjoy all other privilege that a group does not have,” he stressed.

The Chairman of the new branch, Ustaz Mubashiru Ayinde, stressed the pivotal role he played in its formation, noting that the new branch was established independently, a distinct from the tradition where new group usually emerges from an existing branch.

He said: “The aspiration to establish this Asalat in the Iba axis has been nurtured since 2014. I previously served as a teacher of Arabic and Islamic studies at the headquarters and became a member of NASFAT in 1996, holding membership number 1407.”

He vouched to deliver on his mandate with integrity, dedication and a sincere desire of contributing positively to the collective mission of the Society.

The guest lecturer who is the NASFAT National Da’wah Officer, Imam AbdulGaniy Raji, urged the members to strive for excellence and make impactful contribution in the community, adding that NASFAT was established to promote islamic excellence among the ummah.

He also charged the executives to provide platform for teaching of islamic knowledge while also empowering the members through innovation and sustainable economic growth.

He said: “NASFAT is more than an asalatu group, it is set up to bridge some gaps which include to promote islamic and western education. We also need to provide platform for members to be independent and through sustainable empowerment, like going into farming etc as means to liberate them from poverty which will in turn be beneficial to the Society as impact we are making in their lives.”