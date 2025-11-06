‘Positive impact of govt policies on Nigerians must be guaranteed’‎

The immediate past Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Oloyede AbdulRahmon has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure Nigerians felt the positive impact of his administration’s policies.

AbdulRahmon made the call during retirement/70th birthday ceremony as well as book launch in his honour organised by the University of Ibadan Muslim Community, in Ibadan.

The book launched in honour of the celebrant was titled “Frontier of Civilization: The Trajectory of Arabic and Islamic Studies in Yorubaland”. ‎The retired Chief Imam, who commended Tinubu for being a listening leader, said reeling out statistics wasn’t enough but translating it into people’s well-being must be at his uppermost minds.

“The leadership of the current dispensation seems to be listening to people’s cry and I want to believe they will continue listening, because they cannot do it all, at the same time, people must feel, you have to feel the effect of their policies.

‎

“So, reeling on statistics is not enough, but it is has to translate into the welfare of the people. So that should be the uppermost in the minds of our leaders.

‎

“To ensure that the policies, the package, and execution, have positive effects on Nigerians, so that is when people will know that they are doing something, but without that, statistics are just numbers.

“So, we thank God for the little we are doing, we have been seeing effects in terms of youth empowerment, student loan and everything, but they should continue along that line and do more of such things, so that people will have better life to live,” he said.

‎AbdulRahmon, who said the past five years to his retirement was so challenging, appreciated God for the grace to serve and be celebrated by the people. He appreciated everyone who stood by him throughout his service years for being a pillar of support and motivation.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Sen. Sarafadeen Alli (APC Oyo South Senatorial District), called on God fearing Nigerians to venture into politics in order to turn things around.

Alli said not joining politics and complaining might not change things as expected. ‎He said that participating in politics by Nigerians who claimed to be God fearing might initially be difficult while also encountering some kind of suffering when really want to serve.

Alli said that their suffering and striving to turn things around would eventually pay-off with determination and consistency.

‎‎

”There is nothing about Islam that forbids politics, and if we all say politics is for the bad people, then it means the bad people will continue to rule us, and that is very bad for the society. We need all the good people in this world, Christians, Muslims, traditional worshippers, everyone to all come together, “ the lawmaker said.

He described the celebrant as a role model, shining example, adding that he hardly takes any decision without seeking the advice of the celebrant. ‎He called on all members of the University of Ibadan Muslim Community to sustain and build on the legacy left behind by the outgoing Imam.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, represented by the President Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Alhaji Sulaiman Ajewole, praised the celebrant for his contribution to Islam and humanity and described him as a scholar and educator.

The occasion featured Dr Saheed Timehin of the Department of Foreign Languages, Lagos State University as guest speaker. Timehin called on those in position of authority to all always be an inspiration to others and not being obstacle to the progress of others. Timehin, while delivering his lecture titled “Legacy of Etched in Letters: Reflections on Being a Preacher-Teacher and Mentor” described the celebrant as an embodiment of what leadership entails and one deserving to be emulated.

“Throughout Islamic intellectual history, the preacher, teacher, and mentor have

‎played central roles in the moral and intellectual formation of individuals and societies.

“Each role embodies a distinct dimension of service all of which converge in the personality of the Imam, who, as the institutional representative of the Prophet among the people, awakens their hearts with his message by conveying divine guidance as a preacher; cultivates their intellectual growth as a teacher; and refines their personal and moral character as a mentor,” he said.

President of University of Ibadan Muslim Community, Prof. Musiliu Onilude, underscored the need to consolidate the accomplishments of the University of Ibadan Muslim Community over the years, while reiterating the resolve to continue to move ahead.

Onilude, who congratulated the celebrant, said the Muslim community would continue to build on his legacies. Dignitaries present at the occasion included former Executive Secretary, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Prof. Dawud Noibi; Iya Sunnah of Akureland, Dr Munirat Ogunlayi; Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Rasheed Omookuorun among others.