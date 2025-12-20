Government, private sector collaboration key to bridging housing deficit — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said strong collaboration between government and the private sector is critical to bridging the housing deficit in Lagos, stressing that affordable and sustainable housing cannot be delivered by government alone.



Sanwo-Olu made this known at the 6th Lagos Real Estate Marketplace Conference organised by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Agency (LASRERA), with the theme “Shaping the Future of Lagos Mega City: Infrastructure Investment, Innovation and Affordable Housing.”



The governor said his administration is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable housing sector for all residents, but noted that achieving this goal requires the active participation of private developers, financial institutions and investors.



According to him, housing goes beyond physical structures and speaks directly to human dignity, economic productivity and social stability.

He emphasised that government’s role is to act as an enabler, regulator and partner, rather than the sole provider of housing, adding that no meaningful progress can be made without strong collaboration with the private sector.



Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said Lagos has attracted global attention due to its development strategies, capital projects and housing initiatives aimed at positioning the state as Africa’s model megacity.

He noted that regulatory agencies such as LASRERA play a key role in ensuring that innovation in the housing and construction sector does not compromise public safety, integrity or compliance.



The Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Ms. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, described the conference as a strategic platform for government and private sector stakeholders to jointly address challenges facing the housing sector in a rapidly growing megacity like Lagos.

She said partnerships with countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and other African nations reflect the state government’s readiness to strengthen its real estate infrastructure and adopt global best practices.